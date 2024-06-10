"A boring winner, perfect send off for fox" - NASCAR fans react to Kyle Larson's Sonoma Cup race triumph amid FOX farewell

While it was a brilliant Sunday for Kyle Larson at Sonoma, it was different for some fans. Some NASCAR fans were not amused by Larson's victory and made sure to express their opinions as well as say goodbye to Fox Sports' iconic gig.

Kyle Larson grew up 80 miles away from the Sonoma Raceway, and thus, one can regard this as his home win. When he crossed the finish line ahead of Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher, he also moved to the top of this year's standings, all thanks to the waiver.

Larson, with his win at the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350, claimed his third victory of the season. Interestingly, it was on the same day when Fox Sports bid goodbye to the sport. NASCAR Race Hub by Fox Sports was NASCAR's heartbeat on American television for years, and on Sunday they aired their last show after a sudden and reported cancellation.

While Larson might have picked his 26th career win, did fans enjoy it? While Larson and Hendrick Motorsports' fans surely did, a few others did not. NASCAR posted a picture of Larson from their official X account, and it received mixed reactions from fans. While some were positive, others were critical of Larson and his way of racing.

Considering how the race ending wasn't a photo finish, a fan wrote, "A boring winner, A perfect send off for fox."

"Crashstain strikes again. I detest him! Was cheering Elliott, not Larson. Take the 5 over the 1 anyday!" wrote another fan, who seemingly supported Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott, but not Kyle Larson.

"Majority of race fans DID NOT WANT THIS," wrote a fan who seemingly did not enjoy the race.

"Nothing worse than watching a full afternoon of racing to see this man win lmao," wrote another fan who was not in favour of Larson's win.

''Bro knows how to make an entertaining race boring I’ll give him that,'' wrote a fan who, also, found the race boring.

''Predictable and boring as usual,'' wrote another fan from team 'boring.'

Larson wasn't sure of his Sonoma Victory

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, and wife, Katelyn Larson celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

While fans have complained that the race was "boring," Larson's race showed otherwise. The #5 driver was in eighth place, with 30 laps remaining after his final service stop.

With eight laps remaining, Larson snatched the race lead from Martin Truex Jr. He kept his lead to the Chequered Flag. Speaking about this post-race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said that he wasn't sure how he pulled off the win:

"I didn’t know what we were doing as far as strategy. I was just out there banging laps away. I don’t know, we study all the strategy, but it’s like doing homework: I don’t really know what I’m looking at.''