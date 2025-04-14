Tony Stewart won his first-ever Top Fuel event at the 2025 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, and it wasn’t just the win that overwhelmed him. The NASCAR and IndyCar Hall of Famer finally claimed victory in drag racing's most fierce division, but it was a personal moment at the winner's circle that left the strongest impression on the racing icon.

Ad

With a 3.870-second pass at 317.42 mph in his Rayce Rudeen Foundation Dodge SRT dragster, Stewart edged past veteran Antron Brown in a thrilling final round. The victory, his first in NHRA’s Top Fuel class, turned Stewart's relentless journey from frustration to triumph.

NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates with wife Leah Pruett and son Dominic. Source: Imagn

But amid the celebration, Stewart was brought to tears not by the trophy, but by watching his son Dominic on the podium with wife Leah Pruett. After the race, he said to NHRA how his family's presence carried more weight than the win:

Ad

Trending

"I think probably the one thing that may not sink in as much right now but it's already starting to is when Leah (Pruett) brought Dom up on the stage… that is an emotion you can't even think about or dream of. When I saw her come up those first steps with him, my heart stopped. As much as I love winning this race for our team, myself, and for our family, seeing her bring him up there, that was a feeling I've never had in my life before," he said during a press conference (2:57 onwards)

Ad

Ad

He added that the feeling was going to stay with him for some time and that it was something he would reflect on most. The couple welcomed their first child in November last year, and the baby boy has accompanied his parents on the tracks since. The emotional moment capped off a performance that had already required grit, self-reflection, and team unity.

Tony Stewart's landmark win in NHRA Top Fuel event

Tony Stewart celebrates with his crew after winning the Four Wide Nationals. Source: Imagn

The 2024 NHRA Rookie of the Year has taken his time adjusting to the unforgiving nature of Top Fuel competition. After racing an Alcohol Dragster and then jumping to the big leagues last season, Tony Stewart faced a rocky 2024. Despite strong reaction times, he couldn’t get the car to perform consistently.

Ad

After experimenting with setups and burning through learning curves, TSR’s top fuel crew, led by Neil Strausbaugh and Mike Domagala, finally found the rhythm. The team arrived in Las Vegas fresh off a final-round appearance in Pomona, and this time, Stewart capitalized.

Ad

The win in Vegas wasn’t a fluke. Stewart qualified fifth and then survived both of his opening quads on holeshots, winning with quick reactions, not just raw power. In the final, though his worst light of the weekend gave Brown an early edge, his crew delivered a monster pass that sealed the victory.

Stewart has now won on every track configuration at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Already a champion in NASCAR and IndyCar, Stewart is now a driver to boast victories across three of America’s premier motorsport disciplines. He reflected on the feat and said:

Ad

"For me personally, I have been a motorsports fan my entire life. And I feel like what we did today is history making (in) motorsports as a whole. I don't think there has ever been a driver to win an IndyCar race a NASCAR race, a Triple Crown and win a NHRA top-fuel race . So, to do this and do it with our own team and our family." (2:29 onwards)

Ad

While his driving was precise and composed, Stewart’s demeanor post-race reflected the years of toil and pressure. Having read fan critiques that called for Leah’s return to the cockpit after his inconsistent rookie campaign, Stewart made sure to acknowledge his family and his crew for staying with him during the rough patches.

The 2025 Las Vegas victory may go down as just another statistic in Stewart’s staggering career. But for Tony Stewart, the father, it will be remembered for a different reason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More