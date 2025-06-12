“A huge honor”: Daniel Suarez unveils his Mexico-inspired lid for home race

Daniel Suarez is embracing the spotlight in the week leading up to the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural race in Mexico. Suarez unveiled his colorful helmet design for his home race, with the art representing his culture. The Mexican superstar also described the weekend as an "honor" to race at the premier level in front of his home crowd.

Ad

Suarez revealed the helmet design on Thursday, before the race weekend. Designed by his friend and Mexican artist Latapi Jorge, the helmet pays tribute to the "Día de los Muertos" (Day of the Dead) tradition in Mexico. The Trackhouse Racing driver wrote that the art featured on his helmet represents the warrior spirit present within everyone.

"This is the helmet I will be wearing for the NASCAR Mexico City weekend! A very special helmet designed by the great Mexican artist and friend @jlatapi . This helmet represents my culture, my country, and the warrior that is within all of us. It is a huge honor for me to be Mexican and be able to represent my home country and my fellow Mexicans. Let’s have a great weekend! 🇲🇽🙏🏼" the caption on his post read.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Suarez has taken center stage for the race weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, as evidenced by the swarm of Mexican media covering his helmet unveiling event on Thursday. NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck shared a picture of the media turnout for the event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevy will feature Telcel, a popular cellular operator in Mexico. The paint scheme features white, blue, and dark blue colors, with Infinitum branding on the hood. Daniel Suarez will also race in the Xfinity event, with his #9 JR Motorsports Chevy sponsored by Quaker State.

The Chilango 150 Xfinity race is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 at 4:30 PM ET. The Viva Mexico 250 Cup Series race is scheduled for Sunday, June 15, at 3:00 PM ET.

Ad

Daniel Suarez not letting external pressure affect his home race experience

Daniel Suarez has not had a great start to his 2025 campaign, while he continues contract negotiation talks off the track. Heading into his home race, Suarez sits No. 28 in the regular season standings, while his teammate Ross Chastain is set for a playoff run.

Suarez said that the contract and points situation is a distraction, but he is not letting it take anything away from his home race experience.

Ad

"The Mexico race is something that I've been hoping and waiting on for many, many years, and I'm not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself," Suarez said (per Fox Sports).

"I think that in Trackhouse, we have found some decent speed in the last few weeks, so that's promising, and hopefully we can continue to move in that direction."

Ad

Trackhouse Racing has found some speed in recent weeks, with Ross Chastain winning a race, while Daniel Suarez has finished inside the top 16 in four of the past six races, along with two DNF results. Shane van Gisbergen has also shown decent speed in recent weeks.

Suarez has won races at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez during his time in the Mexico Series. A win in his home race would change the outlook of his season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.