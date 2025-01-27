Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy recently revealed the ancestral background of the NASCAR Hall of Famer. In 2015, before he proposed to her, he, his sister Kelley, and his then-girlfriend Amy took a trip to Germany to trace his ancestral roots.

This was something that former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently asked Amy about on his podcast. Wallace wondered how much German was the iconic American family of Earnhardts, to which Amy replied:

"When we did the blood test for him and Kelley Earnhardt did it too, she's actually a little bit more German than he is. His mom was English. And he was a little bit more German than English, like, I'm talking, 49-51 (per cent), right there. But mostly German. I mean, he's very German." [54:30]

Amy said they were only 150 km from her family on the trip to Germany, Before he left for Germany in 2015, Earnhardt Jr. expressed his excitement and Kelley's state of mind (via USA Today):

"My sister is super nervous. She doesn't leave the house for that long of time without her kids, so she's super nervous. So I want to make sure she has a good time."

Amy further revealed that her family also has traced back to Germany and that they keep in touch with their ancestors. She recalled that many years ago, there were two brothers in her ancestral family, one of whom stayed in Germany, and the other went to Texas, USA. She said that she also has gone over and met her relatives.

Amy Earnhardt reveals how Dale Earnhardt Jr. proposed to her in Germany

During her recent conversation with Kenny Wallace, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy also revealed how the former HMS driver proposed to her in Germany. She recalled that while they were there to trace the family lineage of the Earnhardts, they ended up in a small church one day.

As she walked around and found herself near an altar, Amy turned to see Earnhardt Jr. "on his knee".

"I literally just look at him like, 'What? Are you sure?' He starts going through his whole spill, Kelley is crying already, and then he gives me the ring," she said [52:47].

Amy further recalled that after Kelley and her husband, L.W. Miller left, she asked Earnhardt Jr. if he was "sure-sure" about getting married because, she revealed, they'd had a lot of conversations about "not getting married" before he proposed to her. But after he did, she said his proposal "totally blew her away" as he "knocked it out of the park." She and Earnhardt got married on New Year's Eve in 2016 and are parents to two daughters.

