NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin found similarities between Tyler Reddick's latest Jordan Brand paint scheme and Mercedes Benz's logo.

With nine races out of the way in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick's hunt for a victory continues. Following an impressive fourth-place finish in Texas last weekend, the 28-year-old driver will aim to carry this momentum into the GEICO 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Set to pilot his No. 45 Toyota at the 2.660-mile surface in Alabama, Reddick will partner with Jordan Brand during the race weekend. Ahead of Saturday's qualifying and subsequent race on Sunday, 23XI Racing, on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, revealed the paint scheme for Reddick's No. 45.

The Toyota sports a black-and-white elephant print on the hood and the roof while maintaining a similar color scheme through the sides. The sides and the hood also feature a black Jordan logo, making up for a detailed paint scheme that garnered positive reviews from the fans.

Barstool insiders and host of the NASCAR podcast Rubbin Is Racing, Spider and Large, also weighed in their opinions on Reddick's Toyota for Talladega. Large stated:

"I did look at paint schemes, and Tyler Reddick's jumped out. He's got that elephant skin, the Jordan one, and it looks pretty clean." (1:16:45)

Meanwhile, Mark Martin, a special guest on this week's episode, noted a resemblance to Mercedes-Benz's logo. Emphasizing the circular placement, the 65-year-old added:

"It's a little Mercedes Benz-ish. They put the logo in the circle."

"I didn't get that off of it from the jump, but now it's all that I f***ing see," responded Large.

Meanwhile, Spider chimed in:

"It does, on the side. On the hood it's clearly the Jump Man Jordan."

Why did Tyler Reddick miss out on Texas win? 23XI driver explains

Starting from fourth position, Reddick was primed for another strong finish at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday. While he secured a P4 finish, the 28-year-old was left frustrated after the team's strategies failed to drive him to a victory.

Speaking to the media after the race, Tyler Reddick explained the reasoning behind his failure to secure a victory. He said (via Kickin The Tires):

"We had control of the restart that mattered, and we didn’t execute. Just kept focusing on the wrong things. Just made bad adjustments at the wrong time, and we gave away the race. That is kind of the story of the end of the race for us."

After nine races in the 2024 season, Tyler Reddick is ranked eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, one above his teammate Bubba Wallace. He has racked up three top-5 finishes, adding up to 269 points.

Poll : Which 23XI Racing driver will win a Cup race first? Bubba Wallace Tyler Reddick 1 votes View Discussion

