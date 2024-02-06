A look back at when Bubba Wallace lost a sponsorship deal during an iRacing event

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has always been a polarizing figure in the NASCAR Cup Series. With fans of the sport either loving Wallace for who he is as a personality or hating him for some apparent reason, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver certainly has had his ups and downs.

One example of a controversial moment in Wallace's career came during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. While the whole world was quarantined, Bubba Wallace and many other NASCAR drivers participated in online races, like the Food City Rumble at Bristol Motor Speedway. The virtual event took place on the popular racing simulation platform, iRacing, and featured former and current NASCAR drivers.

Wallace left the online session mid-race after a collision with former driver-turned-commentator Clint Bowyer, in what is often referred to as a 'rage-quit' in gaming terms.

The driver later addressed the incident, taking to social media to react to the overwhelming negative response he was receiving from fans for his action. He wrote on X:

"Bahaha I'm dying at my mentions right now... I ruined so many peoples day by quiting..a video game.. Bahaha. A video game. Damn quarantine life is rough."

Due to his actions in the race and his subsequent words on social media, one of Wallace's sponsors decided to to cut ties with the driver. Blue Emu publicly announced on X:

"GTK where you stand. Bye bye Bubba. We're interested in drivers, not quitters."

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season meanwhile was a career-high for the Mobile, Alabama native. The former Richard Petty Enterprises driver managed to qualify for the postseason playoffs in the highest echelon of the sport for the first time in his career.

Making it into the postseason on points, Wallace's playoffs charge did not go on for long. However, he did show signs of progression from his previous results.

Where did Bubba Wallace finish during 2024 Busch Light Clash?

Heading into the 2024 season of Cup Series racing, Bubba Wallace did not seem to carry his momentum from last year into the exhibition-style Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver was seen spinning several times during the race owing to contact from several other drivers. Wallace ultimately managed to finish in P12, despite a last-lap spin courtesy of Kyle Larson's front bumper.

Watch Wallace and other drivers now get ready to kick off the regular points-paying season as the famed Daytona 500 approaches on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.