“A mistake on my part”: John Hunter Nemechek breaks down the ‘unacceptable’ move that led to Zane Smith’s scary crash at Kansas 

Legacy Motor Club racing driver John Hunter Nemechek was recently featured in an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass after Zane Smith's scary incident during the Kansas race. The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, it was held at the 1.500-mile tri-oval track on Sunday, September 28, 2025.The incident happened during the final stage of the 273-lap race. On lap 267, the #42 Toyota Camry XSE driver made contact with Front Row Motorsports' #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. This led to havoc on the track and sent Zane Smith into the outside wall. Smith's car rode along the wall and took two flips before coming to a stop.On the other hand, John Hunter Nemechek's ride hit the rear of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs' car and Josh Berry before slamming into the wall. Later, during a post-race interview with Bob Pockrass, the LMC driver owned up to his mistake and explained:“Just made a mistake on my part. I owned up to it.&quot;“The entry speed that (Zane) had, I thought he was going to run the very top. So I was going to go try run three-wide middle and ultimately just didn’t have enough room between Zane’s left rear quarter panel and my right front getting into the corner there. I got tight and then kind of got sucked into his left rear quarter and then we’re along for the ride after that. Just a mistake on my part. It’s unacceptable and definitely have to learn from and not let that happen again,&quot; he concluded.Both Zane Smith's and John Hunter Nemechek's days resulted in a DNF during the second race of the Round of 12. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the race, and Smith finished the race in P31, followed by Nemechek, who was in P32.John Hunter Nemechek got candid about his wreck at New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayDuring the first race of the Round of 12, the Mobil 1 301, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek had a bit of tough luck. Getting into turn three, Nemechek spun out and slammed into the outside barriers, and the incident happened a week after tangling with Chase Elliott at Bristol Motor Speedway.The crash marked the sixth caution of the 301-lap race, and the #42 Toyota driver was sent to the infield care center. Reflecting on the incident, Nemechek stated:“I'm good. I hate it for all my guys; we were on a really good stretch the last few weeks.&quot;&quot;Getting into Turn 3 under the 35, I don't know if just when I hit the bumps, but it automatically turned sideways, and I was along for the ride. So I hate it. We were making ground on it all day,” he added.Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race and became the first driver to lock in his spot for the Round of 8 playoffs. Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek's day resulted in a DNF, finishing the race in 34th place.