"A normal week for Kyle Larson" - Yung Money shrugs off driving an IndyCar, winning a NASCAR race and Sprint Car Championship all in one week

With the first race of the Round of 8 seeing Kyle Larson punch his ticket into the Championship 4 at the earliest opportunity, it is no surprise that there are talks about him clinching his second championship this year.

While the Elk Grove, California native seems invested fully in his day job driving stock cars, Larson is one driver not limited to the realms of NASCAR.

Last week was unlike usual for the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver. Kyle Larson kicked off by clinching the first-ever High Limit Sprint Car Championship, a series he owns along with longtime dirt racing partner Brad Sweet. Then came his rookie orientation program with Arrow McLaren SP for his 2024 entry into the famed Indy 500.

If going around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at over 210mph was not enough for Larson in a car completely alien to him, the Hendrick Motorsports driver capped the week off in perfect fashion. Crossing the checkered flag in P1 to transfer to the Final 4 in Sin City, Larson finally came to a rest.

Speaking with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass on where this last week ranks amongst other weeks in his profession, Yung Money gave a suitable answer:

"It will definitely be a week that I probably won't ever forget. A lot of cool experiences this week. But honestly, kind of a normal week for Kyle Larson with all the different types of cars that I get to run. I'm just blessed overall as a person and as a race-car driver to be able to get to do and experience the things that I experience."

Fans have come to cherish Kyle Larson for his mostly down-to-earth, but sometimes arrogant nature in the sport, at that is what he exhibits here in perfect fashion.

Kyle Larson's mindset going into the remaining Round of 8 races

The Hendrick Motorsports driver recently spoke on what he thinks of his chances at the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track where he has excelled in the past.

Elaborating on his approach going forward, Larson told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"It's nice to be locked in, the points are really close so, it's good to not have to worry about points and can just go there and race our own race, try and run up front, and make good decisions on the racetrack. I'm not going there and thinking these next two races are throwaways."

The 43VER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 goes live on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET.