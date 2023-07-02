“A few people will get humbled very quickly”- Brad Keselowski’s thoughts on how the inaugural Chicago City Street Race might pan out

With the upcoming NASCAR Chicago City Street Race all set to go live on Sunday, July 2, after a hectic qualifying session, several drivers such as Brad Keselowski are looking forward to a tough but exciting event. The inaugural Grant Park 220 marks the sport's first-ever time racing on a street course in the history of NASCAR.

Going around a track purposely built for the event using existing city streets, the track has proven to have its own unique set of characteristics. Despite consisting of majorly 90° turns, Busch Light Pole Award winner Denny Hamlin has touted it as a circuit where he foresees plenty of passing opportunities.

In conjunction with its unique layout, the bumpy nature of the asphalt also caught drivers such as Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick off on Saturday, July 1. In what has been described as the inaugural race at Charlotte Roval, Brad Keselowski expects the Grant Park 220 to be hectic at times, with drivers having to figure out the track as the race goes on. Elaborating on how he thinks drivers will be caught off guard, the 39-year-old said:

“A few people will get humbled very quickly in practice, qualifying, and maybe even the start of the race. That will settle it down, and then at the end, it’ll turn into some pretty tough racing.”

Brad Keselowski managed to bag a P20 starting spot for his #6 Ford Mustang, while teammate Chris Buescher starts in P15 for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Brad Keselowski optimistic about his chances in the upcoming Chicago City Street Race

NASCAR Cup Series owner-operator Brad Keselowski's qualifying efforts on Saturday, which yielded him a P20 starting position, seem to have not affected his morale going into Sunday's race. The inaugural Grant Park 220 will see a 37-car field race on the streets of Chicago for a chance to visit the victory lane.

Elaborating on what needs to be done to have a positive showing at Sunday's event, Brad Keselowski said post-qualifying:

"First time here in Chicago, the track is amazing. Our cars seems to be pretty decent, trying to be really smart don't want to get wrecked. It's going to be super easy to get into trouble. I've learned a lot, going to make a few tweaks to make the car drive a little better and then I think we'll have a great day."

Brad Keselowski @keselowski 🏼 #6NeverQuits The streets of Chicago didnt disappoint. Learned a lot today. The streets of Chicago didnt disappoint. Learned a lot today. 👍🏼 #6NeverQuits https://t.co/AsQW5bKSZp

The inaugural Grant Park 220 goes live from the streets of Windy City on July 2, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes