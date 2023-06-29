NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

The Grant Park 220 marks the 18th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and inaugural street race in the history of the sport. The green flag is set to drop at 5:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 2, at the Chicago Street Course.

A total of 38 drivers will be competing over 100 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the first-ever Grant Park 220 hosted by the Chicago Street Course in the history of the Cup Series.

The 2.2-mile-long street race consists of 12 turns, with the front straight passing right by scenic Lake Michigan on Lake Shore Drive. The Chicago Street race was added to the 2023 schedule replacing the road course race of Road America.

Heading to Chicago Street Course, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott stands at the top of the odds table at 5-1 to win Sunday’s 2023 Grant Park 220, according to cbssports.com. Elliott is the only active driver who currently holds most seven road race wins.

Tyler Reddick, who won the road race at COTA earlier this season holds the second-highest odds at 13-2 to win the race on Sunday.

They are followed by Martin Truex Jr. at 7-1, Kyle Larson at 7-1, Ross Chastain at 10-1, A.J. Allmendinger at 10-1, and Kyle Busch 12-1, in the top-five highest odds.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is coming off with the 14th-highest odds at 100-1 to win on Sunday.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220

Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Chicago Street Course:

Chase Elliott 5-1 Tyler Reddick 13-2 Martin Truex Jr. 7-1 Kyle Larson 7-1 Ross Chastain 10-1 A.J. Allmendinger 10-1 Kyle Busch 12-1 William Byron 15-1 Chris Buescher 20-1 Christopher Bell 20-1 Austin Cindric 25-1 Daniel Suarez 25-1 Michael McDowell 25-1 Denny Hamlin 30-1 Joey Logano 30-1 Ryan Blaney 40-1 Alex Bowman 40-1 Kevin Harvick 40-1 Ty Gibbs 40-1 Shane Van Gisbergen 50-1 Chase Briscoe 60-1 Brad Keselowski 60-1 Aric Almirola 75-1 Austin Dillon 100-1 Jenson Button 100-1 Justin Haley 100-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1 Erik Jones 100-1 Ryan Preece 100-1 Bubba Wallace 100-1 Todd Gilliland 100-1 Corey Lajoie 150-1 Harrison Burton 150-1 Noah Gragson 200-1 Andy Lally 1000-1 Ty Dillon 1000-1 Josh Bilicki 1000-1

The live telecast of Sunday’s Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

