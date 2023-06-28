NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Chicago, Illinois, this weekend for the Grant Park 220, which will be held at the Chicago Street Course. The race is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm ET on Sunday (July 2) and can be enjoyed on NBC, Peacock, and MRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 2:30 pm ET on Saturday (July 1) and can be viewed live on USA Network.

Sunday’s race will see 38 drivers competing for over 100 laps at the 2.2-mile-long street course, resulting in a 220-mile race. The track features a total of 12 turns, with the front straight passing right by scenic Lake Michigan on Lake Shore Drive.

The Grant Park 220 marks the first street course race in the history of the sport. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

NASCAR has seen eleven different and four multiple winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (three wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (three wins including All-Star Race), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (two wins), Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Ross Chastain - in the first 17 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course:

Sunday, July 23, 2023

5:30 pm ET: Grant Park 220

The 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course will air on NBC, MRN, Peacock and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 5:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the 18th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the broadcasting rights for the rest of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action of the inaugural street race, including the practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA, NBC Sports, and MRN. The main event will be telecast on NBC, MRN, Peacock and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also watch by getting a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the Chicago Street Course this weekend.

