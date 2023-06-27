NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Chicago, Illinois, this weekend after the action-packed Ally 400.

The Grant Park 220 is the 18th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 2) at the Chicago Street Course. The race is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC, MRN, and Peacock.

The event will be contested over 100 laps at the Chicago Street Course. It marks the inaugural street course race in the 75-year history of NASCAR.

The 2.2-mile-long street course consists of 12 turns, with the front straight passing right by scenic Lake Michigan on Lake Shore Drive. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the first-ever Grant Park 220.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 38 Cup entries for Chicago street course. 15-Button 51-Lally 78-Bilicki 84-Johnson 91-Shane van Gisbergen (TBA on roster at moment as he likely needs to finish paperwork). 38 Cup entries for Chicago street course. 15-Button 51-Lally 78-Bilicki 84-Johnson 91-Shane van Gisbergen (TBA on roster at moment as he likely needs to finish paperwork). https://t.co/i5eyYXQIZn

A total of 38 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Chicago. Five drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Jenson Button, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Andy Lally, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will make his fourth start of the season, driving the #84 Chevrolet for his own team, the Legacy Motor Club. Meanwhile, the three-time Supercars Championship winner Shane van Gisbergen will make his Cup debut at Chicago, driving the #91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

NASCAR’s 2023 Grant Park 220 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Chicago Street Course:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Andy Lally #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #84 - Jimmie Johnson #91 - Shane van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the Chicago Street Course on July 2 at 5:30 pm ET.

