NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 27, 2023 20:40 IST
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Press Conference

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Chicago, Illinois, this weekend after the action-packed Ally 400.

The Grant Park 220 is the 18th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 2) at the Chicago Street Course. The race is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC, MRN, and Peacock.

The event will be contested over 100 laps at the Chicago Street Course. It marks the inaugural street course race in the 75-year history of NASCAR.

The 2.2-mile-long street course consists of 12 turns, with the front straight passing right by scenic Lake Michigan on Lake Shore Drive. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the first-ever Grant Park 220.

38 Cup entries for Chicago street course. 15-Button 51-Lally 78-Bilicki 84-Johnson 91-Shane van Gisbergen (TBA on roster at moment as he likely needs to finish paperwork). https://t.co/i5eyYXQIZn

A total of 38 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Chicago. Five drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Jenson Button, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Andy Lally, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will make his fourth start of the season, driving the #84 Chevrolet for his own team, the Legacy Motor Club. Meanwhile, the three-time Supercars Championship winner Shane van Gisbergen will make his Cup debut at Chicago, driving the #91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

NASCAR’s 2023 Grant Park 220 full entry list

Here is a list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries for the event at the Chicago Street Course:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Jenson Button
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Andy Lally
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  37. #91 - Shane van Gisbergen
  38. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the Chicago Street Course on July 2 at 5:30 pm ET.

