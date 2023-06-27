NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

The 2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 is all set to take place next Sunday (July 2) at the Chicago Street Course. Fans can watch the race on NBC, Peacock, and MRN at 5:30 pm ET.

Located in Chicago, Illinois, Sunday’s race marks the 18th race of the 2023 NASCAR season and first-ever street course race in the 75-year history of the sport. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the first time since its debut.

The Chicago Street Course features 12 turns, with the front straight passing right by scenic Lake Michigan on Lake Shore Drive. The track was added to the schedule for the first time this year and will host the Cup Series and Xfinity Series on July 1-2.

The NASCAR drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 100 laps at the 2.2-mile-long street course. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s (July 1) practice session. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the same at 2:30 pm ET and conclude with the Grant Park 220 main race on Sunday.

The Chicago Street Course will host the season’s 18th event of the Cup Series and 16th for the Xfinity Series in over three days.

The historic weekend will also feature a music festival on Saturday and Sunday, with performances from popular electronic DJ, The Chainsmokers and singer Miranda Lambert.

The current points table leader Martin Truex Jr. has been in a top-form since winning his first race of the season at Dover Motor Speedway and will be one of the strong contenders to win the historic Chicago Street race.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course:

Friday, June 30, 2023

1:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

4:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

Saturday, July 1, 2023

8:30 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

10:30 am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

11:00 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5:00 pm ET: The Loop 121

Sunday, July 2, 2023

1:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

4:00 pm ET: Grid access open

4:35 pm ET: The drivers meeting

4:55 pm ET: Driver introductions

5:30 pm ET: Grant Park 220

