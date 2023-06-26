Create

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 26, 2023 11:43 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Seventeen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain became the 11th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious at the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday (July 2).

In an action-packed Nashville race, Chastain grabbed the lead for the final time with 34 laps to go and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

VICTORY MELON FOR ALL! 🍉#Ally400 | @RossChastain https://t.co/j1exorimdi

With Sunday's victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 57 points and locked up his playoff ticket. He also moved from fourth to third position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 558 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P4. With that, he gained just 42 points and occupied 25th place in the points table with 289 points and four top-five finish.

Cup points grid (9 to go): Byron-3w, Busch-3w, Truex-2w, Larson-2w, Chastain-1w, Bell-1w, Hamlin-1w, Blaney-1w, Logano-1w, Reddick-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +164, Keselowski +99, Buescher +98, Wallace +30, Suarez +2, Bowman -2, Gibbs -10, Allmendinger -24, McDowell -27 https://t.co/ryWMntiDx2

After finishing P2 at Nashville Superspeedway, Martin Truex Jr. gained 51 points and stayed on top of the points table with 576 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 17 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 576
  2. William Byron - 558
  3. Ross Chastain - 558
  4. Christopher Bell - 531
  5. Kyle Busch - 528
  6. Kevin Harvick - 515
  7. Denny Hamlin - 512
  8. Ryan Blaney - 502
  9. Kyle Larson - 475
  10. Joey Logano - 462
  11. Brad Keselowski - 450
  12. Chris Buescher - 449
  13. Tyler Reddick - 437
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 415
  15. Bubba Wallace - 381
  16. Daniel Suarez - 353
  17. Alex Bowman - 351
  18. Ty Gibbs # - 343
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 329
  20. Michael McDowell - 326
  21. Corey LaJoie - 308
  22. Austin Cindric - 302
  23. Justin Haley - 298
  24. Ryan Preece - 290
  25. Chase Elliott - 289
  26. Todd Gilliland - 281
  27. Aric Almirola - 272
  28. Austin Dillon - 247
  29. Harrison Burton - 235
  30. Erik Jones - 220
  31. Chase Briscoe - 189
  32. Noah Gragson # - 154
  33. Ty Dillon - 151
  34. Bj Mcleod - 88
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Travis Pastrana - 26
  37. Jenson Button - 19
  38. Jordan Taylor - 16
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  40. Ryan Newman - 9
  41. Conor Daly - 9
  42. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  43. Andy Lally - 2
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Chicago Street Race on July 2.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...