NASCAR 2023 points standings after Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Seventeen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain became the 11th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious at the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday (July 2).
In an action-packed Nashville race, Chastain grabbed the lead for the final time with 34 laps to go and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday's victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 57 points and locked up his playoff ticket. He also moved from fourth to third position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 558 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.
Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P4. With that, he gained just 42 points and occupied 25th place in the points table with 289 points and four top-five finish.
After finishing P2 at Nashville Superspeedway, Martin Truex Jr. gained 51 points and stayed on top of the points table with 576 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 17 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Martin Truex Jr. - 576
- William Byron - 558
- Ross Chastain - 558
- Christopher Bell - 531
- Kyle Busch - 528
- Kevin Harvick - 515
- Denny Hamlin - 512
- Ryan Blaney - 502
- Kyle Larson - 475
- Joey Logano - 462
- Brad Keselowski - 450
- Chris Buescher - 449
- Tyler Reddick - 437
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 415
- Bubba Wallace - 381
- Daniel Suarez - 353
- Alex Bowman - 351
- Ty Gibbs # - 343
- AJ Allmendinger - 329
- Michael McDowell - 326
- Corey LaJoie - 308
- Austin Cindric - 302
- Justin Haley - 298
- Ryan Preece - 290
- Chase Elliott - 289
- Todd Gilliland - 281
- Aric Almirola - 272
- Austin Dillon - 247
- Harrison Burton - 235
- Erik Jones - 220
- Chase Briscoe - 189
- Noah Gragson # - 154
- Ty Dillon - 151
- Bj Mcleod - 88
- Cody Ware - 65
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Ryan Newman - 9
- Conor Daly - 9
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Andy Lally - 2
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Chicago Street Race on July 2.