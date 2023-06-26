NASCAR 2023 points standings after Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Seventeen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain became the 11th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious at the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday (July 2).

In an action-packed Nashville race, Chastain grabbed the lead for the final time with 34 laps to go and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday's victory, the #1 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 57 points and locked up his playoff ticket. He also moved from fourth to third position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 558 points, with one win and six top-five finishes.

Chase Elliott, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P4. With that, he gained just 42 points and occupied 25th place in the points table with 289 points and four top-five finish.

After finishing P2 at Nashville Superspeedway, Martin Truex Jr. gained 51 points and stayed on top of the points table with 576 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.

After finishing P2 at Nashville Superspeedway, Martin Truex Jr. gained 51 points and stayed on top of the points table with 576 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 17 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Martin Truex Jr. - 576 William Byron - 558 Ross Chastain - 558 Christopher Bell - 531 Kyle Busch - 528 Kevin Harvick - 515 Denny Hamlin - 512 Ryan Blaney - 502 Kyle Larson - 475 Joey Logano - 462 Brad Keselowski - 450 Chris Buescher - 449 Tyler Reddick - 437 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 415 Bubba Wallace - 381 Daniel Suarez - 353 Alex Bowman - 351 Ty Gibbs # - 343 AJ Allmendinger - 329 Michael McDowell - 326 Corey LaJoie - 308 Austin Cindric - 302 Justin Haley - 298 Ryan Preece - 290 Chase Elliott - 289 Todd Gilliland - 281 Aric Almirola - 272 Austin Dillon - 247 Harrison Burton - 235 Erik Jones - 220 Chase Briscoe - 189 Noah Gragson # - 154 Ty Dillon - 151 Bj Mcleod - 88 Cody Ware - 65 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Ryan Newman - 9 Conor Daly - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Andy Lally - 2 Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Chicago Street Race on July 2.

