Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader shared their excitement about the recently concluded playoff race at Charlotte Roval, but NASCAR insider Toby Christie begged to differ. The former drivers were excited about the battle for the final transfer spot, while Christie 'couldn't get on board' and advocated for the full-season points format instead.The Bank of America Roval 400 witnessed a dramatic fight to the finish between Joey Logano and Ross Chastain. The two drivers were vying for the final playoff spot and were tied in points entering the final lap.However, the final chicane brewed misery for Chastain, as he spun out while bumping Denny Hamlin and had to reverse into the finish line. The unusual finish was topped by Logano's narrow finish ahead of Chastain.Reflecting upon the same, Kenny Wallace had this to say on the latest episode of his podcast, Herm and Schrader.&quot;The race was so damn exciting yesterday and if the don't have the playoffs, we don't have those moments.&quot;&quot;Between Logano and Chastain, they're racing for eighth place. Who in the hell would give a crap about eighth place in the points with four races to go, if it wasn't for the playoffs,&quot; Schrader added.Christie shared their exchange on X with a rebuttal, saying,&quot;I respect the hell out of Kenny and Ken, but I can’t get on board. Sunday at the Roval was a showcase of everything wrong with Playoffs in NASCAR. Full season points is what we need not a bunch of guys deciding to be video game players instead of race car drivers on the last lap.&quot;Brad Keselowski recently went after the media coverage of the playoff elimination race at Roval. He called out the media for focusing on the final-lap chaos rather than celebrating Shane van Gisbergen’s fifth consecutive road course win.Kenny Wallace singles out the 'real problem' in NASCARLast Month, Kenny Wallace outlined NASCAR's problem with star power. He noted how many still celebrate drivers of the past, while ignoring the ones currently racing.“Here is a real problem with (NASCAR). There’s more talk about the good ole days than there are about drivers today,” Kenny Wallace said in an X post.In line with his comments, Bubba Wallace had also echoed the same sentiment. He pointed to NASCAR's waning popularity in an interview with The Athletic.According to the 23XI Racing driver, a Formula 1 driver has global fame, while NASCAR drivers are mostly in a bubble within the United States. He compared the popularity of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to that of Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.Notably, both Verstappen and Hamilton achieved their fame under dominant seasons in the lead, a notion that the playoffs can't seem to achieve. The playoff format breeds chaos, as it rewards one-off races rather than season-long consistency, a trait that F1 champions are known for.