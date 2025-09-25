Kenny Wallace outlines the “real problem” with NASCAR

Kenny Wallace voiced his concerns about today’s NASCAR driver lineup compared to the old days. He argued that there’s more to talk about with the previous generation of drivers than the current ones, which he sees as a “real problem.”

Ad

Wallace himself raced alongside many of the sport’s greats. Making his NASCAR debut in the late 1980s, he competed against legends like Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr., both seven-time Cup Series champions. While he never reached Victory Lane in the premier series, he did carve out a respectable career in the Xfinity Series, earning nine wins.

Now, the 62-year-old remains a prominent voice in the sport. He co-hosts the Herm & Schrader podcast with fellow veteran Ken Schrader, and regularly shares his unfiltered takes on social media. His “Coffee with Kenny” series, where he talks NASCAR over a cup of coffee, has become a platform for him to air concerns about the direction of the sport.

Ad

Trending

In an X post, he shared his latest take on NASCAR, this time on the current pool of drivers, saying:

“Here is a real problem with (NASCAR). There’s more talk about the good ole days than there are about drivers today.”

Kenny Wallace @Kenny_Wallace Here is a REAL PROBLEM with @NASCAR . There’s more talk about the good ole days than there are about drivers today😳

Ad

While Kenny Wallace didn't provide a full context for his statement, today’s grid still features plenty of star power. Chase Elliott has dominated the fan vote, winning the Most Popular Driver award every year since 2018.

Kyle Busch stands as the winningest driver of all time, having won 232 races across the three national series. And Joey Logano, the defending Cup Series champion, has already claimed three titles—becoming just the 10th driver in NASCAR history to reach that mark.

Ad

Kenny Wallace shared his top three picks to win the 2025 NASCAR championship

Kenny Wallace named his top three picks to win this year’s NASCAR Cup Series championship: William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell. All three have delivered strong performances this season as they chase their first title.

In an episode of Coffee with Kenny last month, the Missouri native said:

Ad

“I'm going to go with William Byron, and here's why: because William was so consistent all year long. I mean, he had a lot more races, one than he won, but got beat [...] So I'm going to go William Byron.”

“I'm going to go Denny Hamlin just because... you got to. You got to. And then I'm going to go... God, between Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, I'm going to go Christopher Bell. There they are,” Kenny Wallace added.

Ad

William Byron kicked off the season by becoming the youngest driver to score multiple Daytona 500 victories. He later clinched the regular-season championship, edging out fellow contenders like Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin, driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, leads the Cup field with five victories, breaking his tie with Shane van Gisbergen, who won four road-course events. Christopher Bell also made history, delivering the first three-race win streak of the Next-Gen era with triumphs at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.