Daniel Suárez returned home to Mexico not just as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, but as a symbol for an entire nation. While his Cup Series race didn't end in glory, the experience still marked one of the most meaningful chapters of his career.

NASCAR's first international points-paying Cup race in over 50 years - the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - was a landmark moment both for the sport and for Suárez himself. He won Saturday's Xfinity Series Chilango 150 from the back of the field in a backup car.

While his Cup effort fell short with a 19th-place finish, Suárez was moved by the scale and emotion of the event.

"I wouldn't have traded up for anything. I was extremely proud to represent my sport, my sponsors, my fans in Mexico. It was just an amazing opportunity. And I hope that you all enjoy this amazing event. And I believe that it was amazing. It was one of the best weekends I have had in my life," Suárez said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Shane van Gisbergen delivered a masterclass in Sunday's main event, winning by over 16 seconds and writing his name into NASCAR's record books. But the atmosphere belonged to Daniel Suárez.

The Trackhouse Racing driver was born in Monterrey and began racing karts in the early 2000s before stepping into NASCAR's Mexico Mini-Stock series in 2008. His connection ran deep in the city, and wherever he walked, through the paddock, the grid, or the fan zone, chants of his name followed.

Daniel Suárez celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez- Source: Getty

Behind the scenes, the effort to bring NASCAR to Mexico was nothing short of monumental. Over 100 haulers and 284 drivers crossed the border, backed by nearly 2,400 documents to manage.

"It's hard to put it into words, what it meant because it is a problem of a lot of work. People sometimes don't realize how much work is required to put an event together like this... this event is on the works for years, for three years at least... And for me to be able to be the face of the event to represent my country, fans, the media, it was a big deal, it was a very, very big deal....It was unbelievable," Suárez added.

OCESA, Mexico's top event promoter, coordinated with NASCAR to secure the logistics on a flawless weekend, one that NASCAR EVP Ben Kennedy called 'historic.'

However, the homecoming had a bittersweet ending for Daniel Suárez. His 19th-place result dropped him to 28th in the points standings, with a win now his only ticket into the playoffs.

Daniel Suárez turns the page from Mexico City as playoff hopes hinge on Pocono

Daniel Suárez during the NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 qualifying at Pocono Raceway - Source: Getty

As the NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Pocono Raceway, Daniel Suárez finds himself at a critical position. There are just six spots left for the playoffs, with just 10 races remaining in the regular season. Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen are among the 10 drivers locked in. Suárez, however, remains on the outside looking in.

The Mexican star's only top-five of 2025 came way back in Las Vegas. Since then, the consistency has wavered. Mexico was supposed to be the momentum shift, but the Sunday fade showed just how fine the margins are. This weekend's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono offers another chance, and qualifying brings a flicker of optimism.

Suárez will begin tenth on the grid on a track he knows well, but hasn't conquered. In 13 previous Pocono starts, he's yet to win, though he does have two top-fives and four top-tens with a career average finish of 16.7. Sunday's race will see Denny Hamlin on pole, followed by Chris Buescher, Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, and Cole Custer in the top five.

Daniel Suárez has already won his home crowd, his country, and the respect of an entire sport. What remains to be won still is a shot at the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs.

