Actor Jason Biggs named Grand Marshal of NASCAR race at Phoenix 

As actor Jason Biggs knows there is nothing more American than apple pie, baseball and ... NASCAR.

Jason Biggs, the star of the popular "American Pie" movie series, is a NASCAR fan and will get to participate in one of his favorite sports Sunday as the Grand Marshal of the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Also Read: NASCAR at Phoenix TV schedule, start times

Who is Jason Biggs?

Jason Biggs is a comedian and movie star with numerous starring and supporting roles to his credit. He played Jim Levenstein in the original "American Pie" in 1999, followed by "American Pie 2," "American Wedding" and "American Reunion." He also appeared in such popular comedies as "Loser," "Saving Silverman" and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."

Jason Biggs has also appeared in numerous television shows, including the popular Netflix show "Orange is the New Black." He is currently the host of the Fox game show "Cherries Wild." Fox, one of NASCAR's broadcast partners, will televise the Instacart 500 from Phoenix Raceway at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. "Cherries Wild" typically airs after the NASCAR race on Sundays.

Jason Biggs revealed on Twitter that he is a big NASCAR fan.

A lot of people don’t know this, but I am a HUGE @NASCAR fan. Beyond excited to be Grand Marshall for this weekend’s race in my wife’s hometown. 🙌🙏🏁 https://t.co/sa44461rNk — Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) March 9, 2021

Also Read: 3 things we learned at Las Vegas

Jason Biggs will be the second famous actor to give the command to fire engines before a NASCAR race this season. Actor and comedian Kevin James served as the Grand Marshal for the third race of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Musical artist and NASCAR team co-owner Pitbull was the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500.