NASCAR: Everything we know about Pitbull serving as Grand Marshal for Daytona 500

The Daytona 500, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season opener, just got a lot grander. Daytona International Speedway has named Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide, as the Grand Marshal for the 63rd Great American Race scheduled for Feb. 14.

The American rapper will be giving the field the command to start their engines prior to the start of the race. He made his entry into NASCAR last month, becoming co-owner of new NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing.

Pitbull reacted to the official announcement made by NASCAR on social media. He called it an honor and a great opportunity to mix culture, music and sports.

It’s an honor to be named the Grand Marshal for the 63rd DAYTONA 500. It’s exciting to mix culture, music and sports. Unity at its finest. So let’s get ready to start engines, Dale! @NASCAR https://t.co/zmphbAdhK4 — Pitbull (@pitbull) February 1, 2021

Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile also had words of respect for the world-renowned artist:

"We’re honored to have someone as accomplished and respected as Pitbull be a part of the 63rd running of the Daytona 500. He is not just a world renowned artist, Pitbull has made his mark as a philanthropist and businessman, most recently announcing he has joined the NASCAR ranks as a co-owner with Justin Marks at Trackhouse Racing with driver Daniel Suárez."

"We’re proud to welcome Pitbull to our great sport and I can’t wait to hear him deliver the most famous words in motorsports ahead of the Great American Race,” Wile added.

About new NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez at Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 - Qualifying

The NASCAR world welcomed Pitbull's entry into the sport with open arms. He was announced in January as a co-owner/partner with Justin Marks of Trackhouse Racing, one of three new NASCAR Cup teams.

The team has an affiliation with Richard Childress Racing (RCR). The single-car team is set to make its Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet.

Like other new teams, it is too early to make any predictions on how Trackhouse Racing will fare in 2021.

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

Team owner Justin Marks said, however, that the team is looking more toward the 2022 season with the new Next Gen car that will debut next season.

This season will be a perfect stepping stone to help the new team prepare for the future.

