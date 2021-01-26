Watch: New NASCAR commercial featuring Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer

NASCAR 2021's television commercial is out and it's certainly living up to the "Best Season Ever" tagline in ways more than one.

Launched by FOX Sports for the upcoming season, the commercial features NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and recently retired Clint Bowyer.

The 30-seconder perfectly encapsulates the on-track rivalry of the Gordon-Bowyer duo and gives an ever so slight glimpse of how it can possibly look like off-track in the commentary booth.

Here's a look at the commercial released by FOX: NASCAR on their Twitter handle.

Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer. The (running) rivalry continues. pic.twitter.com/U3LzSOwlXN — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) January 24, 2021

One can also interpret that the commercial also possibly tries to drive the fact that along with old rivalries in NASCAR, there are going to be chances of new ones being formed as well as the season wears on. Thanks largely to the diversification of races over multiple course layouts.

NASCAR Cup Series 2020 saw a new champion in Chase Elliott who rode on his consistent performance all the way to the victory lane at Phoenix.

This year, too, opens up the field well enough for a new face to emerge onto the big stage.

Meanwhile, Bowyer also took to Twitter to post what he felt about the commercial.

Been chasing @JeffGordonWeb my whole racing career. Doesn’t look like this next chapter is going to be any different. 😂 @NASCARONFOX — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) January 24, 2021

Commercially, the pairing of Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer in commentary holds huge potential.

It should clearly bring more eyeballs to the races. Basically, who wouldn't want to lend their ears to this duo talking NASCAR and calling races as it happens.

While Gordon will bring his classic touch with the microphone in hand, Bowyer, rather fresh from the 2020 season, will be able to bring key and interesting insights to the races.

The two will be in the company of Mike Joy in the booth.

NASCAR races to be broadcast on FOX Sports

14th Annual Michigan National Guard 200 - Practice

FOX Sports along with NBC Sports will be the broadcaster that will air a total of 23 NASCAR races this year.

Out of which 11 races will be shown on FOX starting with the season beginning "The Great American Race" on February 14th. The expected time for which is 2.30 PM ET.

It will also air the much-anticipated dirt-track race at the Bristol Motor Speedway at 3.30 PM ET on March 28th. The first-ever dirt race since the year 1970.

While the catch-up game between Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer is here to stay, Gordon might just have a few words of advice for the commentary booth debutant in Bowyer.

