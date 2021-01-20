Watch: Jamie McMurray's son reacts after learning his father will race in the Daytona 500

The news of Jamie McMurray getting behind the wheels for Spire Motorsports once again to run in the Daytona 500 is already getting a lot of attention in the NASCAR world.

The reaction of his son after hearing his father would be racing in the 500, is worth its weight in gold. McMurray, who was recording a video while telling his son about getting back in the car, could not have described it any better in his tweet:

"As excited as I am to race in Daytona my son's reaction when I told him was priceless."

Here's a look at the video.

As excited as I am to race in Daytona my sons reaction when I told him was priceless. pic.twitter.com/Nhy2Kb3FJS — Jamie McMurray (@jamiemcmurray) January 19, 2021

It has to be borne in mind that Jamie McMurray will be getting back to driving after over a year. While that may play a factor, it cannot be discounted that the 44-year-old knows a thing or two about racing in the Daytona 500 and winning it.

What can we expect from Jamie McMurray in the Daytona 500?

Jamie McMurray, fondly known as Jamie Mac, is currently doing his duties as an analyst for FOX NASCAR. So to put things in perspective, he has remained attached to the sport all this while.

While McMurray may not be getting back to racing with one of the strongest teams, he has nothing to lose.

Jamie McMurray would also like to bring forth his experience driving at the Daytona International Speedway. He won his first Daytona 500 back in 2010, after he held off Dale Earnhardt Jr.

McMurray might not have raced in a NASCAR-sanctioned event for well over a year. But the fact that he is getting back to familiar territory to give the young guns a run for their money, speaks volumes of his confidence.

