NASCAR: How the entry list for Daytona 500 currently stands

NASCAR's greatest race and the season opener, the Daytona 500's entry list is heating up by the day. With little under four weeks to go before the season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway, we are already staring at 44 confirmed entries.

NASCAR allows only a maximum of 40 cars for all of its Cup Series races, so it means that as many as 4 cars will not make the cut.

There are a total of 36 chartered entries going into the Daytona 500. What that suggests is that those 36 entries have a guaranteed spot. So entries other than these will have to take the hard road of qualification to be able to confirm one of the remaining four spots.

There are a total of eight entries that will fight it out for those four spots.

News on chartered entries

There are only 38 drivers confirmed so far and 32 out of them will be driving for one of the 36 chartered entries. The remaining four chartered entries, who have guaranteed starting spots, are yet to finalize their drivers.

Rick Ware Racing have announced the return of Joey Gase for 2021. They are yet to announce drivers for three more chartered entries.

On the other hand, Spire Motorsports are yet to name the driver for their second chartered entry.

News on non-chartered entries

Moving onto the non-chartered scene, there are currently six out of the eight entries that have confirmed drivers.

Kaz Grala has been roped in by Kaulig Racing to steer the No. 16 Chevrolet. David Ragan will be behind the wheels of the No. 36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

Ryan Preece will be in the No. 37 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing. Noah Gragson becomes a new late entrant to drive the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports.

Both Timmy Hill and Chad Finchum have been confirmed by MBM Motorsports. While Hill will pilot the No. 66 Ford, Finchum's drive is still in the TBD zone.

NY Racing Team and Gaunt Brothers Racing are the only two non-chartered entries that are yet to announce their drivers.

Of the above, only four non-chartered entries will qualify for the big race. However, it also remains to be seen which four drivers will be roped in by the teams to guarantee starting spots in NASCAR's biggest race.

