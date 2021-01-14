NASCAR team Kaulig Racing rope in Kaz Grala for a part-time Cup Series run

NASCAR Team Kaulig Racing has roped in Kaz Grala for a part-time Cup Series run. That seems like a step in the right direction, as the team are eyeing to become a full-time team in the Series in the future.

Grala will drive the No. 16 Chevrolet and will start with a bid for the Daytona 500 race happening next month. The 22-year-old is the youngest NASCAR winner in the history of the Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

Kaz Grala made his Cup Series debut last season at the DIS. Driving for Richard Childress Racing (RCR), he registered a strong seventh-place finish.

Speaking about his association with Kaulig Racing, Kaz Grala said:

"This is a huge opportunity for me both personally and professionally. I’ve grown up dreaming of reaching the NASCAR Cup Series, so it will be really special to get more chances to race against my heroes, with Kaulig Racing being the perfect team to take that next step with."

"I can’t thank Matt Kaulig and (team president) Chris Rice enough for trusting me in their Cup program as well as RCR for helping shape my career the past couple seasons,” he further added.

Kaz Grala will be competing in the several road-course and superspeedway races that are part of the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 schedule.

What to expect from NASCAR team Kaulig Racing in 2021?

NASCAR XFINITY & Camping World Truck Series Testing - Charlotte

Kaulig Racing could be a possible team to look out for in 2021. They already appear to be strong candidates in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Coming to the NASCAR Cup Series, they would want to win races on road-courses and superspeedways. In that regard, Kaz Grala might just turn out to be the right pick for them

Chris Rice, the team president, sounded excited about what Kaz Grala could bring to the table, saying in this regard:

"We’re super excited to have Kaz Grala join our team in 2021, and we can’t wait to get started with him at Daytona. He has had some great success in different series and layouts at Daytona, so we think he will be a great addition to our team beginning with the Daytona 500."

Kaulig Racing have had only a solitary start in the Cup Series which came last season, where Justin Haley finished in 13th place.

