Actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz pleads fans to 'end this curse' following another DNF at Nashville 

Former Hollywood sensation Frankie Muniz competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway but had an early exit. Reflecting on the same, the actor-turned-racer gave his take on his series of "bad luck" this season on his social media handle.

Muniz secured his only top-ten finish this season at the inaugural race. Since then, he has struggled to land a solid finish and has been consistent among the top 30 drivers on the grid. Even at the Charlotte event last week, the former actor began the race from P31 and finished only a few spots above.

The series of "bad luck" followed him at Nashville Superspeedway and wrecked his day. On his Instagram story, Frankie Muniz pointed out that on the first lap of the race, his #33 Ford hit something, resulting in a mess-up of the oil line. Following the same, on lap three of the race, Muniz's truck dropped all of its oil on the track, resulting in his sixth DNF of the season.

Reflecting on a tough day at the 1.33-mile oval track, the Truck Series driver expressed his frustration on his Instagram story:

"So, obviously, the race is still going on. I'm sitting in the hall or watching on TV. Cannot make up my luck, honestly, like this has been almost comical how bad of luck we've had. Started the race, did one lap, and we hit something on the racetrack that cut our oil line, dropped all the oil, so I was out before the race really even started. I, I don't really know what what I'm supposed to do to switch my luck."

"I will say I'm super grateful for Ford, grateful for my team. You know, this is not any of us, right? We don't deserve this. The team doesn't deserve this. I don't deserve this. No one deserves (this). We just got really, really, really bad luck, and it just keeps, kind of keeps going. But got next week," he added.

Furthermore, Frankie Muniz captioned the story:

"Please someone end this curse. We are all working so hard and keep getting taken out by things it is our control."

Frankie Muniz expressed his frustration over his bad luck at Nashville Superspeedway (Source: @frankiemuniz4 via Instagram)

The Reaume Brothers Racing driver ranks 24th on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points table with 127 points. He has secured only one top-ten finish at the Daytona International Speedway in February 2025.

"I have to prove to them that I belong": Frankie Muniz gave his take on proving himself in the Truck Series on the Ford CEO's podcast

Earlier this month, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz was featured in a new podcast series with Ford CEO Jim Farley. On the episode of "Drive with Jim Farley," the duo talked about the Hollywood sensation proving himself in the Truck Series.

In 2008, Muniz put a hold on his acting career to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a professional driver. He took the leap of faith and began his career in open-wheel racing, the Atlantic Championship, and finished 11th the following year and ninth the next year. The Truck Series driver then again took a break from racing before making a return in 2021.

Frankie Muniz debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2024 with Joey Gase Motorsports at the Daytona International Speedway and competed in three events. Further into 2024, the Hollywood actor debuted in the Truck Series under Reaume Brothers Racing's banner.

Following the same, the team inked a contract with Muniz and announced him as the replacement driver for Lawless Alan for the 2025 season. Reflecting on the same, the 39-year-old told Jim Farley:

"While I'm new in each series, right? When I first showed up in ARCA, and now I'm in the truck series, right? I have to prove to them that I belong, but I feel like they don't give me credit until I beat them, right? Because then you can't say that I don't belong in the series if I'm fascinated, right? So, you know, that also motivates me because I want to—I want to do that." [13:20]

Frankie Muniz has competed in 15 races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Among them, he has secured only one top-ten finish and led a single lap with an average finish of 27.1.

