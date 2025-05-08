Actor-turned-NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz was recently featured in Ford CEO Jim Farley's new podcast series, "Drive with Jim Farley." During the podcast, Muniz talked about proving himself in the Truck Series.

Muniz put a hold on his acting career in 2008 to pursue a career in professional racing. He began competing in the open-wheel racing series, the Atlantic Championship, and finished 11th in the 2008 season and ninth in the 2009 season. He then took a break from racing before returning to stock car racing in 2021.

Frankie Muniz debuted at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California, and competed in the SRL Pro Late Model Series. Then, in 2022, he took the ARCA Menards Series test at Daytona International Speedway and landed a full-time seat in January 2023 under Rette Jones Racing. Muniz secured 12 top-ten finishes in 22 starts in his two-year stint in the series.

Riding on his success, the actor-turned-race car driver debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2024 at the Daytona International Speedway for Joey Gase Motorsports and competed part-time in the series. Later, the following year, Muniz also debuted in the Truck Series under Reaume Brothers Racing.

On October 22, 2024, the team announced that Frankie Muniz would replace Lawless Alan for the 2025 season. Recalling his journey in the professional racing league, the 39-year-old told Jim Farley:

"While I'm new in each series, right? When I first showed up in ARCA, and now I'm in the truck series, right? I have to prove to them that I belong, but I feel like they don't give me credit until I beat them, right? Because then you can't say that I don't belong in the series if I'm fascinated, right? So, you know, that also motivates me because I want to—I want to do that." [13:05]

Frankie Muniz ranks 24th in the Craftsman Truck Series standings with 100 points and one top-ten finish at Daytona International Speedway. Additionally, he has four unfortunate DNFs in eight starts this season.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz elucidates the difference between stock car racing and Hollywood

Before becoming a professional stock car racing driver, Frankie Muniz was a professional actor. During his time there, Muniz acted in widely recognized movies like My Dog Skip, Agent Cody Banks, and Big Fat Liar. However, his real fame came from the sitcom series Malcolm in the Middle.

Due to some complications in his acting career, the Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, native left Hollywood and began his career in stock car racing. Reflecting on the same, Muniz talked about the difference between NASCAR and Hollywood on an episode of the podcast "Dale Jr. Download."

“The one amazing thing about [NASCAR] that I love, compared to being an actor, is it's not subjective. I can think I did a great job in the movie and think I did a good job acting, and people see that, and they were like, 'Meh, it was okay.' [In NASCAR], if you're good and you belong, you're at the top of the leaderboard. At least you can see where you stand. I love that,” stated Frankie Muniz.

The #33 Ford driver has completed ten races in his two-year career in the Truck Series and secured one top-ten finish at the Daytona International Speedway.

