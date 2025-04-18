Actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz reflects on being apart from family with a heartwarming clip

Actor-turned-NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz recently uploaded a wholesome story of his wife, Paige Muniz, and son, Mauz Mosley, on Instagram and reflected on being apart from his family. Muniz has been busy with the revival of his well-recognized sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle' and Truck Series events on Fridays.

Ad

The sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle' aired from 2000 to 2006, and Muniz played the lead role of Malcolm in the series. The show was nominated for Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Before shooting for the show, he acted in a sci-fi thriller movie in January 2025.

In his latest Instagram story, Frankie Muniz shared a heartwarming clip of his son Mauz asking him to come back. Reflecting upon the adorable moment, the Reaume Brothers Racing driver wrote a heartfelt note and expressed his true feelings about missing his family.

Ad

Trending

"It's getting really hard to keep leaving my family..." the Truck Series driver captioned the story.

Frankie Muniz's son Mauz asking Muniz to come back (source: @farnkiemuniz4 via Instagram)

Before starting his sitcom shooting, Muniz was involved in an accident at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11. Muniz and reigning champion Ty Majeski wrecked each other during Stage 1 of the race. Despite facing a setback, Minuz shared an Instagram post and promised a comeback at the Black Tire 200 race scheduled for this Friday, April 18.

Ad

Frankie Muniz got candid about the upcoming "five hardest weeks" of life

During a post-Bristol race interview with Dustin Long, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz revealed he will not be reuniting with his family for a few more weeks. He highlighted that the filming of his show began on April 13. Muniz also pointed out that he was busy with pre-production of the series and flew overnight from Vancouver to compete in the Weather Guard Truck Race.

Ad

Reflecting upon the rain delay at the 250-lap race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Muniz said via Dustin Long on X [00:16 onwards]:

"If there was a rain delay, and it got moved, the race got moved to Sunday. We were already trying to figure all that out, and I've been, I've got four flights, you know, now I need to go cancel, get my money back, like I'm trying to, I'm trying to do everything to make this be as productive and positive as possible for the team, for Ford, for me, but then I also need to show up and do a really good job for them, right?"

Ad

"Because, you know, I don't want to do anything halfway. It's not ideal that the timing works around to do both, but I don't want to say it's a good problem to have, like, it's a cool opportunity that I'm trying to balance, but, you know, my emotions the last couple weeks have been like a roller coaster, to be honest. You know, to be, like, I don't know," Frankie Muniz added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 39-year-old professional NASCAR driver ranks 23rd on the Truck Series driver's points table with 74 points. He secured one top-10 finish at the Daytona International Speedway. Since then, he has been struggling to land a spot among the top 20 drivers on the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More