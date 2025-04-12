Defending NASCAR champion and $30M-worth rookie Frankie Muniz spark chaos with a dramatic Bristol collision

Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Ty Majeski and rookie Frankie Muniz were involved in an accident during the Bristol Motor Speedway race. The accident occurred during stage one of the 250-lap race on Friday, April 11, and involved multiple drivers in the pile-up.

Ad

There was no practice session ahead of the Weather Guard Truck Race, so drivers had no idea what their trucks had. Majeski said he assumed the $30 million-worth actor-turned-driver (via Celebrity Net Worth) was going one way, but went the other way. The duo wrecked, and their driver-side windows faced each other.

Here's the clip shared by the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' official X page:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fellow Truck Series drivers Brandon Jones and Stewart Friesen were also involved in the Ty Majeski-Frankie Muniz pile-up. All the trucks were having a strong run, but the crash caused them to retire early in the 250-lap race.

Friesen wrapped the race in P27, followed by Muniz, who finished the race in P31; Jones in P32; and Majeski in P33. Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith took home the win after dominating the 250-lap race, leading 127 laps. He secured the win with a margin of 0.934 seconds over Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson and bagged 59 points.

Ad

Ty Majeski ranks second on the Truck Series driver's points table with 209 points and two top-five and three top-10 finishes in five starts. Meanwhile, Frankie Muniz ranks 23rd with 68 points and one top-10 finish at Daytona International Speedway.

“This next 5 weeks is going to be probably the hardest of my life" - Frankie Muniz after the Bristol incident

Last month, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz announced the revival of the sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle.' During a post-race interview shared by Dustin Long, Muniz revealed that the filming for the show starts on Sunday, April 13.

Ad

Muniz also pointed out that he was busy with the pre-production last week and was in Vancouver. He took an overnight flight to compete in the Weather Guard Truck Race. Reflecting on the rain delay in the 250-lap race, Muniz said (via Dustin Long's X handle):

"If there was a rain delay, and it got moved, the race got moved to Sunday. We were already trying to figure all that out, and I've been, I've got four flights, you know, now I need to go cancel, get my money back, like I'm trying to, I'm trying to do everything to make this be as productive and positive as possible for the team, for Ford, for me, but then I also need to show up and do a really good job for them, right?" [00:16 onwards]

Ad

"Because, you know, I don't want to do anything halfway. It's not ideal that the timing works around to do both, but I don't want to say it's a good problem to have, like, it's a cool opportunity that I'm trying to balance, but, you know, my emotions the last couple weeks have been like a roller coaster, to be honest. You know, to be like, I don't know," Frankie Muniz added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 39-year-old professional race car driver has competed in seven races and secured one top-10 finish in his two-year stint in the Truck Series. Additionally, he landed his first full-time seat with Reaume Brothers Racing this season and drives the #33 Ford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More