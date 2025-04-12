Kyle Larson speaks out on ‘unfortunate’ Bristol race

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson recently competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race on Friday, April 11, 2025. Notably, he fell one spot short of taking home the win and opened up about the same during a post-race interview with NASCAR.

Ad

Larson has been competing as a part-time driver in the Truck Series since 2012. He has completed 17 races in his eight-year stint in the series and secured four wins, 13 top-ten finishes, and two pole positions. His last win came during the recent Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend when he competed in all three series.

In the interview with NASCAR on FOX, Kyle Larson shared he got super tight during stage two of the 250-lap race. He further explained:

Ad

Trending

"Then I spent on pit road, I think that next stop, and honestly, that probably helped us, because then we were still kind of buried for the next caution, and we pitted so we had a little bit of an advantage to get, you know, towards the front. I thought it would be more of an advantage than it was, but still, I think it was a benefit to our race." [00:12 onwards]

Ad

"So, you know, I felt like if we didn't get that one caution there, as we were kind of all in traffic and getting ready to race, I maybe had a good shot, but still get the seconds good. So thanks to Spire Motorsports and hendercars.com. Rick and Linda for, let me and William and whoever else come run this truck this year, and it's a lot of fun. So, unfortunate, not to get the win, but we saw two more chances the rest weekend, and we'll have some good shots," he concluded.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson ended the race one spot behind Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith. The FRM driver crossed the finish line 0.934 seconds ahead of Larson and bagged 59 points after leading 127 laps.

Kyle Busch broke the silence on Kyle Larson's ‘awfully close’ heartbreak moment that held Larson back from achieving a historic feat

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson attempted triples during the Homestead-Miami Speedway weekend. The latter was extremely close to achieving the historic feat of winning all three races but fell short by one win. He won the Truck and Cup Series race but a late caution in the Xfinity Series changed the outcome, shattering Larson's efforts.

Ad

Richard Childress Racing Kyle Busch is the only driver to achieve the feat in stock car racing. He claimed triple wins in the three races twice, in 2010 and 2017. Busch praised Larson for his efforts and stated (via Jayski.com):

“He just tried it at Homestead and came awfully close. Barring a restart late in the going, he had it. That’s what happens with the triples, man. There are so many variables that can come down to whether you get it or not."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson's attempt to secure triple wins during the Bristol Motor Speedway weekend ended with the Truck Series race. He has two wins at the 0.533-mile track, and his last Cup Series win came in the second race of the 2024 season. He created history by winning the race with a margin of 7.088 seconds (the largest margin of victory) in the NextGen era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More