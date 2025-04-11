Kyle Busch speaks out on Kyle Larson’s ‘awfully close’ heartbreak that stole a historic moment

Kyle Busch broke the silence on Kyle Larson's unfortunate moment which denied the Hendrick Motorsports driver a shot at an achievement exclusive to the former. The Richard Childress Racing driver explained the drawback of running 'triples,' but showed confidence in Larson's capabilities to 'do well.'

Ad

Busch is the only NASCAR driver to have won the tripleheader. The #8 Chevy driver won all three races -Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series -during the same weekend at the same track -Bristol Motor Speedway. The two-time Cup Series champion attained the achievement twice, in 2010 and 2017.

2020 Cup Series champion Larson strived to join Busch's exclusive feat at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The HMS ace bagged the Truck win and triumphed in the Cup race. He was about to punch the Xfinity victory but a late race caution and the following restart shattered the prospects.

Ad

Trending

Larson will attempt the tripleheader again this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Ahead of the 500-lap battle, Kyle Busch spoke about the HMS rival's 'awfully close' moment, explaining how 'many variables' can determine the outcome.

“He just tried it at Homestead and came awfully close,” Busch said via Jayski. “Barring a restart late in the going, he had it. That’s what happens with the triples, man. There are so many variables that can come down to whether you get it or not.

Ad

“If somebody can beat Larson off of pit road on the final run of the Cup race and he can’t pass them, that’s what happens in that one. But I’m sure he’ll go and do well, and so be it,” he added

Expand Tweet

Ad

With a solitary win from Miami, Kyle Larson is ranked sixth in the Cup Series standings.

When Kyle Busch expressed frustration over a historically disastrous NASCAR season

RCR #8 Chevy driver Kyle Busch - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch, the winningest active NASCAR driver with 63 Cup Series wins failed to make the playoffs the past season. The Nevada native couldn't win a regular-season race, relinquishing his bid to fight for the title. The setback marked the first time since 2012 that Busch didn't punch his playoff ticket, and the first time in 19 years that he couldn't win a Cup race.

Ad

It's worth mentioning that during the 2024 Championship weekend at the Phoenix Raceway, Busch expressed his frustration over a 'handful' of opportunities that RCR and the #8 crew failed to capitalize on, leading to the unwanted conclusion to the season.

One among them is that RCR "went five, six, seven weeks without having a consistent pit crew," for Busch which resulted in a woeful beginning to the past season.

“We probably had a handful of opportunities that slipped out from under us. So can’t say that we shouldn’t have won this year or never had an opportunity to, but obviously didn’t get it done," Busch told NASCAR.

Ranked 15th in the Cup standings, Kyle Busch is temporarily above the playoff elimination line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aneesh Aneesh is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. An ardent sports fan since his early lawn tennis days, he has showcased his keenness in NASCAR, and has already garnered 5 million views at Sportskeeda thanks to his meticulous work.



When it comes to NASCAR, his top picks are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, while in Formula 1, he fervently supports Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. He believes F1 should continue to have more races in courses than in street circuits and feels NASCAR should be more proactive about global promotions to reach F1’s popularity level.



He is very particular about his sourcing for articles, largely relying on the official website of F1 and NASCAR, and relies on understanding different perspectives by browsing through social media and reputed publications for unique story angles.



Even in his spare time, Aneesh is keen to learn more about F1 cars and studies various aspects of them, including its design and engine. He enjoys driving himself and often explores new parts of his city when he can. Know More