‘Disappointed’ Kyle Larson doesn’t hold back after Sam Mayer crushes his tripleheader dream: “Nobody can keep it straight”

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson had a challenging run at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, March 22, 2025. After securing a win in the Truck Series a day before, he aimed for another victory in the Xfinity Series. However, Sam Mayer challenged Larson fiercely on the track. Later, in a post-race interview, the HMS driver shared his thoughts on Mayer's maneuvering skills.

The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver made his Xfinity Series debut over a decade ago in 2013, driving for Turner Scott Motorsports in the #32 Chevy for one season. He then switched teams several times before joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2022. Larson has secured 15 wins, 83 top-ten finishes, and seven pole positions in 117 starts in his nine-year stint in the series.

With 16 laps to go in the Hard Rock Bet 300, Kyle Larson held a 16-second lead over second-place runner Sam Mayer. However, a late-race caution and the subsequent overtime restart altered everything. With ten laps remaining, Taylor Gray spun out, which cost Larson his lead. All the leading cars pitted, reshaping their lanes.

The 2021 Cup Series champion moved inside with Mayer right behind him, while Austin Hill took the outside with Justin Allgaier trailing him. Unfortunately, both Larson and Hill spun out, allowing Allgaier to take the lead and ultimately win the race.

Reflecting on his missed opportunity for victory, Kyle Larson stated (via Frontstretch on X):

"Yeah, disappointed. Probably, you know, I have been here probably seven or eight times or more, so, yeah, just, I wish it would have stayed green. For some reason, nobody can keep it straight into the races when I'm leading. But I thought we'd still have a good shot to win. You know, I think had I gotten a normal launch on the front stretch, I would have been fine." [00:02 onwards]

"As soon as I was about to get to the throttle, he slammed me, and then it just had me going all over the place. So, yeah, it's just hard to help the guy in front on a track. It's abrasive and worn out, so obviously I'm mad at him, but I lost, so it's fine," he added.

The Elk Grove, California native finished the race in fourth place, while Justin Allgaier celebrated his second consecutive win in the series. Sam Mayer completed the race as the runner-up behind Allgaier.

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick predicted Kyle Larson's chances of winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway

During the latest episode of Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast, he predicted that Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has a strong chance of taking home the win. He stated:

“I think I'm going to go with the #5 (Kyle Larson)...And that's why I like to pick first, because I am the leader in the clubhouse. So that's how I get to pick first, right? (58:13 onwards)

The 2014 Cup Series champion's co-host Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith also shared their picks for the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

"I'm taking Reddick. We talked about it, too, but I already had him down,” Vincie claimed. (58:29 onwards)

“I think that they've been fast. So far, they've been fast. This week, they let some laps. Give me Bubba Wallace,” Smith stated. (58:52 onwards)

23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are gaining popularity, with Reddick even winning the race on the same track last year to qualify for the championship four-race.

