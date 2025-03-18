Kevin Harvick picks HMS’ driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner for the upcoming Straight Talk Wireless 400, which is set to take place this weekend. He’s going with a Hendrick Motorsports driver to win Sunday’s (March 23) Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

On the latest episode of the “Happy Hour” podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion turned commentator Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, picked the driver they believe would have the higher chance to win the Homestead-Miami race on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick picked Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson to win at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Larson has tasted success at this track, and that’s why Harvick has put his bet on him this week. The #5 Chevrolet driver won the Homestead-Miami on 23 October, 2022.

Picking the driver to win the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400, here’s what Harvick said:

“I think I'm going to go with the #5 [Kyle Larson]. I knew it. And that's why I like to pick first, because I am the leader in the clubhouse. So that's how I get to pick first, right? [58:12]

Kevin Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, named 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick to win his first win of the season. Reddick is the defending winner of the event.

“I've taken Reddick. We talked about it, too, but I already had him down,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked the second 23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace, to win his first race of the season this weekend.

“I think that they've been fast. So far, they've been fast. This week, they let some laps. Give me Bubba Wallace,” Smith said.

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Kyle Larson has had a good track record at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has managed to score a win and four top-five finishes with an average finish of 16.0 in 11 races.

Larson started the 2025 season with a 20th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. He has had a topsy-turvy season so far with two top-five, one top-10, and two outside top-20 finishes. He is sixth in the points table with 152 points and a favorite in the odds table to win the second Homestead-Miami race.

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts pick fare at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Watch the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on FS1 at 3 pm ET.

