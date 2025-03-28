After Kyle Larson's excruciating Darlington setback, NASCAR legend Terry Labonte straightforward about the HMS driver reviving his paint scheme

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson unveiled his paint scheme for the upcoming Darlington race and again paid his tribute to Terry Labonte. Following the news, the two-time Cup Series champion Labonte was featured in an interview with NASCAR on Fox and expressed his feelings.

The Stock Car Racing Association scheduled the Darlington Raceway event in early April of the 2025 season. The "Throwback Weekend" event features drivers and teams competing in the Cup and Xfinity Series races with throwback liveries. The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 team revealed its livery for the event weeks before the race.

Kyle Larson went with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Terry Labonte's livery, featuring blue and orange colors. The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 will be sponsored by Hendrickcars.com. The team made Larson's car almost identical to Labonte's #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy.

The HMS driver also opted for NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers' paint scheme in the 2024 season. The car replicated Labonte's #5 Chevy that he drove in the 1996 Cup Series championship. However, the 32-year-old had a rough time in the race. He qualified sixth for the race and won stage one but finished the race in P36.

Despite last year's setback, Terry Labonte has high hopes for Larson this season. The former HMS driver said [00:02 onwards]:

"I think it's awesome. I think, you know, the thing that's really cool about it for me is the fact that Kyle Larson's behind the wheel of a Hendrick car; he can win the race in it so that, you know, I swear last year I thought he was going to win the race with that throwback paint scheme. And, you know, hopefully this year, I think, will go his way, get the victory lane this year in it, so I got my I like my odds."

The throwback weekend "Goodyear 400" at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for April 6, 2025. FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the 293-lap race.

'Pretty sick': Kyle Larson reacts to Terry Labonte's paint scheme

On Wednesday, March 26, the 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson expressed his thoughts on the paint scheme for the Darlington race next month. The paint scheme features Terry Labonte's 2002 Cup Series season car.

NASCAR uploaded a video of the HMS driver revealing the paint scheme, and Kyle Larson expressed his thoughts, saying:

"Hey, what's up, Hendrick Nation? Kyle Larson here in Darlington Raceway. Throwing it back to Terry Labonte's Kellogg's 2003 paint scheme. Let's see, I don't know if it's reversed-looking, but it's pretty sick, and he won his final Cup Series race in this car right there. So pretty neat to throw back to him."

"It would be even more special and neat to win at the track that he won his final Cup Series event in, in the paint scheme that he won his final Cup race in. So we're gonna give it our best effort here next week. Be sure to tune in and come support us at the track if you're nearby too. So see you soon. Thank you," he added.

LArson secured his 30th Cup Series and first 2025 season win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. With his win at the Florida-based track, Larson secured his spot in the playoffs alongside his teammate William Byron, Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell.

