After making his NASCAR debut, Cam Waters has fixed his next goal of grabbing superspeedway racing opportunity

Following a fifth-place finish at Lime Rock Park last week, Cam Waters is looking to return to NASCAR, particularly in a superspeedway race. He is now back in Australia for his racing duties for Tickford Racing in the Repco Supercars Championship.
Waters, who won the 2015 championship in Supercars' feeder series (formerly known as the Dunlop Series), started the unprecedented LiUNA 150 with ThorSport Racing in 16th. He capitalized on a late multi-car crash involving Rajah Caruth and Jordan Taylor to take fifth place and brought it to the finish line.
After the race, the Aussie driver made his third start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He also had one start in the Cup Series with RFK Racing last year. Now, he's eyeing a superspeedway entry in trucks and road courses in the premier series.
“I’ll definitely still explore it and see what we can do. Obviously, I just want to go racing and do as much racing as I can and we’ll just wait and see,” Waters said in an interview with Speedcafe.com.
“I’d like to do some more road courses in a Cup car, and I’d like to do a superspeedway in the Truck Series... do a few more ovals. I really enjoyed them last year, just learning a totally different discipline,” he added.
He hopes to accomplish the feat next year once NASCAR and Supercars release their respective schedule. His priority as of the moment is to win more races and championships Down Under.
Cam Waters is one of the Supercars drivers who have been trying their luck in the world of NASCAR. Other drivers in this category include Will Brown and Shane van Gisbergen, who secured a full-time Cup Series seat with Trackhouse Racing.
“Chalk and cheese compared to what we race back home”: Cam Waters on racing NASCAR Trucks versus Supercars
During the Lime Rock Park race weekend, Cam Waters explained the differences between NASCAR Trucks and Supercars. While both utilize a V8 engine, he said the Trucks are heavier with more horsepower, though NASCAR doesn't have driver aids.
In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old Australian professional racecar driver said:
“The Truck is so different from what I race back home. These Trucks are about 150 kilos (330.7 lbs) heavier than a Supercar. Bit more horsepower. So we got 700 horsepower.”
“Then inside the truck, from a driver point of view, there's no driver aids at all. So no lock lights, no predicted lap times, none of that. We've got a full-speed H pattern instead of the sequential, so chalk and cheese compared to what we race back home,” he added.
While cars from NASCAR and Supercars may have differences, they share similarities. This explains why Supercar drivers can be competitive in the American stock car racing series, especially on road courses like Lime Rock Park.
Cam Waters' sole NASCAR Cup Series start was on a road course, namely Sonoma Raceway. However, he only completed 66 of 110 laps, with Kyle Larson winning the race ahead of Michael McDowell and Waters' teammate, Chris Buescher.
