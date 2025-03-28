After Miami's heartbreak, Alex Bowman sets the record straight on his Martinsville ‘success’

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was recently featured in a media day interview ahead of the Martinsville Speedway. During the interview, Bowman touched upon his mistake at Homestead-Miami Speedway and expressed a clear mindset for the next race.

The Tucson, Arizona, native debuted in stock car racing over a decade ago in 2012, in the Xfinity Series. He drove the #30 Chevy for Turner Motorsports and two years later debuted in the Cup Series with BK Racing, driving the #23 Toyota. Bowman joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 and landed a full-time seat the next year. He has been with the team since.

During the Homestead-Miami race, with 30 laps to go, Bowman surpassed 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and took the lead. However, with just seven laps to go, the HMS driver went too far high and met the outside walls on turns three and four. This gave Bowman's teammate, Kyle Larson, a perfect opportunity to take the lead and win the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Recalling the moment, the #48 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver stated:

"I feel like Martinsville is a decent track for me. We have had some success there in the past and won there back in the fall of 2021. Qualifying is going to be really important this weekend just to start the race off with good track position since it's just difficult to pass. Our team is coming off from a solid run in Miami, and we just need to keep the momentum and consistency going." (via Speedwaydigest.com)

Despite making contact with the wall, Alex Bowman held his position strongly and finished the race in P2.

Alex Bowman regrets his "mistake" at the Homestead-Miami race and congratulates his teammate

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman was recently featured in an interview with NASCAR. Bowman opened up about his true feelings after making a last-minute mistake that cost him his first win of the 2025 season.

The #48 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver stated:

“I hate that for this Ally [No.] 48 group. They deserve better than that, and just a couple of mistakes there. I felt like we were okay all day. That last run was the best we were." [00:28 onwards]

"Hats off to Ally and Blake [Harris] and everybody for supporting this [No.] 48 team. I hate it for Mr. Hendrick — congrats to Kyle – and we’ll go try to get another one this week.” he added.

Bowman concluded that his teammate, Kyle Larson, would have surpassed him in one way or another. However, he claimed that his mistake gave Larson a golden chance to do so and win the race.

Alex Bowman now prepares for the first short track race of the 2025 season at Martinsville Speedway, scheduled for Sunday, March 30, 2025. The race will kick off at 3:00 PM ET, and you can catch the race on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

