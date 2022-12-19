After RCR move, Kyle Busch expects to 'come right out of the gate and get going and be fast right away'

After ending his 15-year-long tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is set to start his new racing journey with his new team Richard Childress Racing, driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro. The 37-year-old driver confirmed his new ride in September when he announce he will join RCR.

A few weeks away from turning the calendar in a big way, Busch spoke about his move and his expectations for the 2023 season with his new team in a recent interview with NBC Sports.

Cheddar's @cheddarskitchen



Take our Chips & Queso. We make it from scratch with diced tomatoes & lots of cheese. Then we add some jalapeños to give our creamy dip a little kick.



Retweet & you may snag some swag. You know @KyleBusch 's signature victory bow? Well, we've got some smooth moves of our own.Take our Chips & Queso. We make it from scratch with diced tomatoes & lots of cheese. Then we add some jalapeños to give our creamy dip a little kick.Retweet & you may snag some swag. You know @KyleBusch's signature victory bow? Well, we've got some smooth moves of our own.Take our Chips & Queso. We make it from scratch with diced tomatoes & lots of cheese. Then we add some jalapeños to give our creamy dip a little kick.Retweet & you may snag some swag. 🎁 https://t.co/4pfWp7BfK9

Busch said:

“I expect to come right out of the gate and get going and be fast right away. I hope that comes to fruition and starts at the Clash. Last year, (Tyler) Reddick qualified second and blew my doors off in the first 15 laps of the race and drove away and had a big lead, and then they ended up breaking, and I inherited the lead. Then (Joey) Logano ended up beating me, and Austin Dillon finished third."

He continued:

"I feel like there’s a really good sense of a baseline to be able to go out there and be fast and competitive right out of the gate and look good like we need to. I don’t think it will take much time. Fast cars cure all.”

Dalton Good 8️⃣ 🏁 @daltongood8 Interesting Fact: Kyle Busch’s last wins with Hendrick and Joe Gibbs both came in the Bristol Spring Race beating an RCR car… Interesting Fact: Kyle Busch’s last wins with Hendrick and Joe Gibbs both came in the Bristol Spring Race beating an RCR car… https://t.co/pd5DPpXVV4

Kyle Busch is an experienced and successful driver who has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2004. Richard Childress Racing will be his third Cup team after spending five years with Hendrick Motorsports and 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing. Last year, Busch started the season in relatively good form and will look to start with a bang again and win the 2023 Championship with RCR.

Kyle Busch’s sponsor for his #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for 2023 Cup Series season

The list of sponsors to feature on Kyle Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for next season are – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo, and BetMGM.

Richard Childress Racing has not revealed how many races each company will serve as a sponsor for the #8 car, but they have mentioned that they signed a multi-year agreement with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

Kyle Busch and the #8 RCR Chevrolet team will be seen in action next year in the NASCAR Cup Series at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The event will start on February 19th, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes