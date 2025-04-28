AJ Allmendinger highlights varying expectations between NASCAR tiers

AJ Allmendinger has detailed the differences between racing in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. The Kaulig Racing driver said that the expectations change for the driver depending on the series that they racing in.
Allmendinger has had a career extending into open-wheel racing, sports cars, and NASCAR. In the 2006 Champ Car season, Allmendinger secured five wins and a third-place finish in the standings. Since his debut in NASCAR, he has built up a reputation for being a menace at road courses and for his adaptability across various racing disciplines. In the Xfinity Series, Allmendinger has amassed 18 victories with notable wins at Watkins Glen, the Charlotte Roval and Indianapolis Road Course.
Before he joined Kaulig Racing on a long-term contract, he had stints with Team Red Bull, Richard Petty Motorsports, Team Penske, and JTG Daughterty Racing.
In a video talking about his time with Kaulig Racing on its X account, AJ Allmendinger highlighted the difference in expectations in the two series that the team competes in, the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. He said that in the Xfinity Series, he is expected to win the race, whereas a mid-field finish can be seen as a “good” result for in the Cup.
He also highlighted that this is not the echelon that Kaulig wants to remain at, but currently being above the playoff cut-off line is a good start to the season.
"In the Xfinity Series, we're expected to go win races and try to win the championship. In the Cup Series, you know, there's certain weekends that 15th, 20th place, that's a great weekend for us. I've enjoyed this year, just in the short amount of time that we've had so far, working with Ty Dillon on the Cup side of it. That's been a fun teammate to have."
After the race at the Talladega Superspeedway, the driver of the #16 for Kaulig Racing is sitting 15th in the standings with 216 points, with three top-10 finishes. His best finish came at Homestead Miami, where he secured seventh place.
AJ Allmendinger credits Richard Childress' grandson for fortifying the Kaulig-RCR alliance
AJ Allmendinger has praised Ty Dillon, Richard Childress’ grandson, for playing a crucial role in strengthening the alliance between Kaulig Racing and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) during the 2025 NASCAR season.
According to Allmendinger, Dillon’s presence and close relationship with his brother Austin Dillon have helped bring the two organizations together, fostering greater collaboration and operational synergy.
"Him [Ty Dillon] and Austin [Dillon] are brothers and more than anything, that has tied our race teams together more. Which is what we’ve needed to do. Ty has brought a lot, and it’s just the additions that both organizations have made. A few of the Stewart-Haas guys that came over to RCR and Mike Cook [technical director] from SHR that came over to Kaulig," AJ Allmendinger said (via Kickin' the Tires).
He also credited recent personnel additions from Stewart-Haas Racing, including technical director Mike Cook, for further enhancing the partnership’s effectiveness.
