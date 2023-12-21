AJ Allmendinger to pilot Kaulig Racing’s number 16 car at Daytona 500

NASCAR veteran AJ Allmendinger who returned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024 after spending full-time 2023 season will continue competing for Cup Series wins for the Kaulig Racing next season.

Kaulig Racing on Wednesday (December 20) made official on social media that Allmendinger as the driver of the #16 Cup car for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The team announced with a post which reads:

“Driving the No. 16 Chevrolet, @AJDinger will make his 11th start in The Great American Race on February 18, 2024!”

AJ Allmendinger will look to make his 11th start in The Great American Race on Feb. 18, 2024. His best finishes of third place in the Daytona 500 came in 2009 with Richard Petty Motorsports and third in 2017 with JTG Daugherty Racing. He finished P6 in the 2023 Daytona 500.

AJ Allmendinger excited for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

The Dinger will pull double duty during the opening weekend race at Daytona International Speedway as he will also take part in the Xfinity Series’ Daytona 300.

On December 7, Kaulig Racing announced that the NASCAR veteran would return to the Xfinity program full-time in 2024 and will pursue a championship.

On returning to NASCAR’s second tier-series, Allmendinger said (via Toby Christie):

“My plans for 2024 have always been whatever Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice think is best for the team... With Josh Williams coming on board, it’ll be fun to learn each other’s driving styles and work together as teammates on Saturdays. I’m excited to be a part everything we’re working on at Kaulig Racing and see what we can get done next season.”

AJ Allmendinger has made 407 NASCAR Cup Series starts with three wins, which came at Watkins Glen International in 2014, Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2021, and Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2023. In addition to that, he also scored 75 top-10 finishes and four poles.

He also had 94 starts in Xfinity Series with 17 wins and 14 starts in Truck Series with three top-10 finishes.

Catch AJ Allmendinger in action when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season officially kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on February 17.