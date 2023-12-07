NASCAR star AJ Allmendinger will drive for Kaulig Racing in Xfinity Series full-time next year

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is set to make his return to NASCAR Xfinity Series on a full-time basis next season.

Allmendinger, who joined Kaulig Racing in 2019, was an Xfinity regular for the team until the 2022 season. The 41-year-old driver won the Xfinity Series regular-season championships in 2021 and 2022 before moving up to the Cup Series.

Driving full-time in the Cup Series last season, AJ Allmendinger secured a famous win at the Charlotte Roval despite not qualifying for playoffs. He also participated in the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis, winning races in Nashville and Circuit of the Americas.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the 41-year-old is set to pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet as he returns to Xfinity Series.

Allmendinger will partner with Kaulig Racing's latest addition, Josh Williams. Williams made the move to the Xfinity Series side in November, replacing Daniel Hemric as the latter returns to Cup Series.

AJ Allmendinger excited to work with Josh Williams; Kaulig president reacts to the 41-year-old's return

Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice reacted to Allmendinger's return to their Xfinity program. Expressing enthusiasm about the move, Rice said (via Toby Christie):

"We feel AJ [Allmendinger] returning full time to our Xfinity Series program gives us the best chance to continue growing our organization as a whole. He’s passionate, he’s aggressive and he pushes us to keep getting better. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish in the 2024 season on both the Xfinity and Cup side."

AJ Allmendinger expressed excitement at the prospect of working with Kaulig's latest signing, Josh Williams. He said via a release from the team:

"My plans for 2024 have always been whatever Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice think is best for the team... With Josh Williams coming on board, it’ll be fun to learn each other’s driving styles and work together as teammates on Saturdays. I’m excited to be a part everything we’re working on at Kaulig Racing and see what we can get done next season."

Meanwhile, team owner Matt Kaulig highlighted the significance of AJ Allmendinger's role beyond the track, emphasizing his contribution to the team's culture. He stated via a press release:

"To Kaulig Racing, AJ is much more than the trophies he’s won or the banners he’s hung in our shop. AJ has always embraced what we are trying to do as an organization, and his contribution to the culture at Kaulig Racing is what truly makes him forever a part of our family."