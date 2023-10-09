"That's an act": AJ Allmendinger elaborates on overcoming self-doubt after an emotional NASCAR Cup victory at Charlotte

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger's victory during last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Roval was one story that had almost every stock car racing fan feeling good.

The 41-year-old driver of the #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Chris Rice and Matt Kaulig, managed to win his first Cup race of the 2023 season at a road course in typical fashion.

Allmendinger has been a driver, who has been fitting the bill for the quintessential road course ringer in NASCAR. A driver, who is adept at road racing more than others and prefers the twists and turns to speedway racing, is called a road course ringer. The 41-year-old Los Gatos, California native, certainly is one of the best drivers in this niche in NASCAR.

Seen ever so emotional after getting out of his car on the start-finish line after the Bank of America Roval 400, AJ Allmendinger has also become one of the most relatable drivers on the field today. In a subsequent interview with PRN, he elaborated on what drivers often try and show on the outside, compared to what goes on inside them.

He said:

"I used to laugh when people are like 'Oh yeah, he's cocky', I'm like, cool, that's an act. No sponsors want their driver being sad and no belief in themselves. But I doubt myself everyday and it's good and bad. It's what pushes me to wake up and be better every day."

AJ Allmendinger talked about feelings that are often glossed over in the sport, in a rare occasion where he was seen opening up to the media, as well as his fans.

Kyle Busch praises AJ Allmendinger for his performance at Charlotte on Sunday

Regarded as one of the most proficient road course racers on the field not just by fans but also by his fellow competitors, AJ Allmendinger received praise from Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch after the race.

The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver said in an interview with frontstretch.com:

"The No. 16, he’s a great road racer, I’d call him ‘Mr. ROVAL’, if you will, he wins here all the time. He’s super good here and knows how to do this stuff, so they earned it today for sure."

Meanwhile, NASCAR prepares to go racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend as the Playoffs Round of 8 kicks off in Sin City.