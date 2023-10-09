Despite finishing in P3 during the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch did not manage to qualify for the next round of the playoffs.

As the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver stated before the event started, the #8 crew's plan for the final Round of 12 race at the road course was to go for an outright victory.

Coming within touching distance of the same, Kyle Busch needed two more spots to punch his way into the upcoming Round of 8. However, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron and Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger bettered the NASCAR veteran last weekend.

Speaking about the race winner, Busch was full of praise for AJ Allmendinger. The duo battled on track for a few corners before the #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was able to pass and make a gap between him and the RCR driver.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native elaborated on Allmendinger's performance in a post-race interview with frontstretch.com and said:

"The No. 16, he’s a great road racer, I’d call him ‘Mr. ROVAL’, if you will, he wins here all the time. He’s super good here and knows how to do this stuff, so they earned it today for sure."

Busch took the blame for not advancing to the next round as he elaborated:

"A lot of it rides on me just getting sloppy, not doing a very good job and, I’m not making excuses but trying to figure this car out. I just lost the balance of it, did it again today. I was able to get a third out of it but it probably would’ve been worse off than that if it wasn’t for the track position.”

"I was trying to do what the car gave me" - Kyle Busch on coming to terms with his car during NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte

Trying to tame a car that did not feel completely under his control, Kyle Busch elaborated on how he managed to finish P3 during the Bank of America Roval 400. In an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, he said:

"I was trying to do what the car gave me, I was overstepping that a couple of times but I didn't crash which is good. If I was doing desperation stuff, I would've piledrove everybody into turn 1."

Watch Kyle Busch compete at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend as the Round of 8 kicks off this year.