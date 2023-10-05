AJ Allmendinger on how he plans to “steal a win” at upcoming NASCAR playoffs race at Charlotte Roval

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger has set his sights on winning the last road course race of the season as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Charlotte Roval this weekend.

Allmendinger isn't competing in the playoffs but reckons his Kaulig Racing Chevy will have winning speed this weekend. In the Roval race last season,both the Kaulig drivers managed to nab a top-five result with the #16 Chevy driver finishing fourth and teammate Justin Haley finishing fifth.

AJ Allmendinger is coming off a top-five finish in the previous road course race at Watkins Glen and wants to keep the momentum rolling. In his three starts at the 2.28-mile infield track, he has one top-five finish, and two top-10 finishes and has led a total of 29 laps at the.

He hopes to "steal a win" in the last track where he has realistic odds of reaching the victory lane this season. He said (via Speedway Media):

“I’ve always enjoyed the ROVAL. Last year was probably our fastest road course race we have had, leading a lot of laps, and having a top-five finish. I think from the things we are doing and building off the speed we had in Watkins Glen, the ROVAL is a racetrack that if we execute and do everything right, we can have a real shot to win the race.”

He added:

“I can’t wait to get there and focus on trying to go steal a win.”

AJ Allmendinger had a relatively better Cup Series campaign this season, but his road course results haven't lived up to the high standards he has set in the past. Except for his fourth-place finish at the Glen and sixth-place finish at Sonoma, he has not cracked the top 15 in the rest of the races.

Arriving at the infield course at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the #16 Chevy driver hopes to end his season on a high.

Exploring AJ Allmendinger's 2024 NASCAR plans

AJ Allmendinger is yet to announce his plans for the 2024 NASCAR season as his future in the Cup Series remains a mystery. Although Allmendinger has confirmed that he will be remaining with Kaulig Racing next season, it is still unclear if he will be racing in the Xfinity or the Cup Series.

Before the playoffs began, AJ Allmendinger confirmed his stay at Kaulig for the next season while speaking to frontstretch.com:

"I won't be going home. We'll leave it at that. I'll have a racing suit with Kaulig Racing on it next year, so there is no concern in my life when it comes to racing cars next year."

Kaulig Racing #16 Chevy

Allmendinger is open to driving in either Xfinity or Cup level but reckons he will most likely drive the #16 next season. He added that the decision will be up to the organization as he doesn't have a preference.

Kaulig Racing recently announced Daniel Hemric as the driver of the #31 Chevy for 2024. With the NASCAR silly season nearing its end, it is still unclear if the #16 Chevy will be piloted full-time by Allmendinger or multiple drivers.