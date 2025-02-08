AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara celebrates turning '18 for the 18th time' in birthday reel

AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara shared a video on her birthday, jokingly mentioning that she turned 18 for the 18th time, paired with Wheatus's popular song, Teenage Dirtbag. In reality, this was her 36th birthday.

Tara Allmendinger regularly shares updates with her social media family and has gained over 20k followers on Instagram. Her professional life revolves around health, beauty, and fitness.

Recently, as she turned 36, she shared a rather funny reel with her followers commenting that she had turned 18 for the 18th time.

"POV: You did the math and realized you've turned 18 for the 18th time," she mentioned in the video.

"When did that happen? Yup, 18x2 is in fact 36," she captioned it.

AJ Allmendinger married Tara Meador back in 2019. The couple had been dating for a while at the time. They welcomed their first child in September of 2023 named Aero. He was born with craniosynostosis, a rare issue that babies face, and was required to undergo surgery shortly after his birth and required to wear a helmet until he recovered fully recently.

He also shared a little trip to a historic covered bridge in North Carolina with his mother. She shared the pictures with her followers.

Meanwhile, AJ Allmendinger is set to return to Kaulig Racing in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He raced with the team's Xfinity Series operation last year.

Cole Custer shares his feelings after incident with AJ Allmendinger at the Clash

The pre-season NASCAR Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium received a very positive reaction from the fans as it was home to a very incident-filled and exciting race. The quarter-mile track is also called the "Madhouse" for the same reason. Moreover, this was the first time since 1971 that the Cup Series returned to the track.

Prior to the main event, during the fourth Heat race, AJ Allmendinger shared a major incident with Cole Custer. The latter, set to race with Haas Factory Team this season, was battling Allmendinger in the qualifying race. As the he went out of Turn 3, he went wide and slammed Custer into the wall, who then bounced back and blocked Allmendinger. It was apparent that the two were not making it to the final list of the main event on Sunday.

After the incident, Custer mentioned that he was letting this one incident go because of the "mess" created around it. But he also warned him of a similar incident happening the next time.

"I am okay with letting it go because of how much of a mess this really is," Custer said. "But I told him if it happens in the future, it’s going to be a major problem. We’ll just go on to the next one."

AJ Allmendinger will pilot the #16 Chevy for Kaulig Racing this year.

