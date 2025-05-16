Alex Bowman expresses relief over skipped points weekend due to the NASCAR All-Star Race

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was recently featured in a media day availability ahead of the NASCAR All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. During the interview, Bowman revealed he's "pumped" for the race scheduled on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

All HMS drivers have qualified for the All-Star race and will battle for a hefty $1 million prize. Drivers secure their spot in the race in multiple ways, starting with winning a point-paying race in the previous year or the current year. Additionally, if they have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship title or an All-Star race title, they can compete in the race.

After securing his second top-five position this season, Alex Bowman has high hopes for his NASCAR All-Star run at North Wilkesboro. Bowman competed on the track from 2019 to 2022 and will mark his return this year. He also won the 2019 fan vote and finished among the top ten drivers in his four starts.

Being a non-point paying race, the #48 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver does not have to worry about the results and sees that as a "relief". He explained (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"I'm pumped that we get to actually focus on the All-Star Race and not have to worry about getting locked in this weekend at North Wilkesboro. It's honestly a relief. I actually ran my first stock car race there in 2010, on the older surface, obviously. It's a cool racetrack with a lot of history. I'm looking forward to getting on track and trying to bring home the $1 million."

Alex Bowman ranks eighth on the Cup Series driver's points table with 325 points to his credit. He has secured seven top-ten finishes and two top-five finishes, along with two pole positions in 12 starts this season.

"Frustrating": Alex Bowman gets candid about his Kansas Speedway run

Despite securing a P5 finish at Kansas Speedway last week, NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman was not satisfied with the results. During the post-race interview with Frontstretch media, Bowman argued that he could have finished higher, but the damage his car sustained cost him his chance to shine.

Reflecting on his car's damage, the reporter questioned the HMS driver if he could have driven better without the damage. Bowman replied:

"I think so. The car drove a lot worse after that." [1:07]

"Frustrating, right? That's the unfortunate part of racing these cars. They do some... where the old cars get loose side-by-side, these cars get really tight and guys just take off and the outside guy ends up in the fence," he added.

Reflecting on the bright side, the #48 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver concluded:

"Not thrilled about it, but at least we overcame and ended up fifth."

However, the Kansas Speedway race was not the first time that Bowman faced consequences after hitting the outside wall. Previously, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the HMS driver met the outside wall on lap 261, giving his lead to his teammate, Kyle Larson. Bowman finished as the runner-up, while Larson took home the win.

