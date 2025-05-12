“Kinda fast”: Alex Bowman “proud” of top 5 result at Kansas

Alex Bowman has expressed satisfaction with the car's performance despite limping his way to a fifth-place finish at Kansas Speedway. His #48 Chevrolet Camaro sustained damage early in the race but stayed in contention thanks to its speed.

Ad

On lap 95 of the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, Bowman was in a three-wide inside the top 10 when Zane Smith moved up the track and pushed the #48 into the wall. The misfortunes didn't end there, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver met the wall again on lap 263, allowing Chase Briscoe to easily pass for fourth place.

Regardless, Alex Bowman ended the race weekend with a strong result in fifth place. The 32-year-old took to X to reflect on his race, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Super fast, got run into the fence, less fast but still kinda fast. Grumpy meter maxed out over here but proud of the team for a top 5 with so much damage."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Bowman earned his second top-5 of the 2025 NASCAR season, fellow HMS driver Kyle Larson dominated the Kansas race. Larson qualified for the pole position, won stages one and two and clocked the fastest lap. His teammate ultimately bagged his third win this year after leading 221 of 267 laps.

The Arizona native improved his position to eighth in the standings, with teammates Larson, William Byron and Chase Elliott sitting in the top five. He has also secured two pole positions, mirroring the performance of the #48 Chevy on pure pace.

Ad

Alex Bowman (#48) alongside Denny Hamlin (#11) at Kansas Speedway - Source: Imagn

Next on the calendar is the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Since Bowman won a race last year (Chicago street race), he is already eligible for the main event, meaning he doesn't have to qualify in the All-Star Open.

Ad

"Frustrating": Alex Bowman on missed opportunity to finish higher at Kansas

Alex Bowman was frustrated over the damage the #48 Chevrolet sustained, which he argued cost him a potentially higher finishing position at Kansas Speedway. He pointed out that the Next-Gen cars tend to get tight when racing closely, as seen in his race last Sunday.

When asked whether he'd driven better without damage, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via Frontstretch on YouTube):

Ad

"I think so. The car drove a lot worse after that." [1:07]

"Frustrating, right? That's the unfortunate part of racing these cars. They do some... where the old cars get loose side-by-side, these cars get really tight and guys just take off and the outside guy ends up in the fence," he added.

Despite running a damaged racecar, the eight-time Cup race winner looked at the bright side and said:

Ad

"Not thrilled about it, but at least we overcame and ended up fifth."

The Kansas spring race wasn't the only outing where Bowman had significant consequences after hitting the outside wall. During the Homestead-Miami race last March, the #48 driver was leading when he brushed the wall on lap 261, giving Kyle Larson a smoother run for first place before his teammate took the checkered flag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.