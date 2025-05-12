Kyle Larson makes his feelings known on earning exclusive NASCAR milestone in Kansas

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson showcased a remarkable performance at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11. Last year, he won the race with the smallest margin over Chris Buescher, but in 2025, the victory came a bit easier. In addition to his victory, Larson achieved a new milestone at the 1.50-mile track.

The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver had clear intentions since the qualifying session. He laid the fastest lap with a best time of 29.39 seconds at a top speed of 183.73 mph, securing the pole position with a 0.06-second lead over Buescher. Following the good start, Larson held his lead pretty well and won both stages of the race, holding off Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney.

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson achieved the milestone of leading 10,000 laps with his 221-lap lead in the 267-lap race. Before Larson, his former teammate and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson held the record for the most laps led (197) on the track.

Additionally, only 22 drivers in stock car racing have achieved the milestone of leading 10,000 laps, including two current drivers, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and his former JGR teammate Kyle Busch. Reflecting on the moment in a post-race interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, Larson told the reporter [01:03 onwards]

"I didn't know any of this was possible leading into the day, but then, yeah, before the race, they said I was just 100 and something laps away from 10,000, and so I figured, after we won the first couple of stages, I was close to doing it, so that was neat, but then. Yeah. To tie Dale Jarrett, and I guess you said I've led the most laps here now at Kansas Speedway—that's pretty real. So, yeah, really cool. I just love this track, and you love coming here with a great car."

Kyle Larson won the race with a margin of 0.712 seconds over Christopher Bell, earning 61 points. With his third win of the season, Larson moved to the top of the drivers' standings with 469 points and has eight stage wins, more than double that of any other driver.

Kyle Larson ties former Cup Series champion's record in the 2025 season

Kyle Larson dominated the Bristol Motor Speedway race earlier in the season. Like the Kansas Speedway race, he won both stages and took home the win, controlling the 266.5-mile race with a 411-lap lead.

After leading each lap of the second stage of the Food City 500 held in April 2025, Larson claimed his 66th stage win. With the win, he tied the record of the 2017 Cup Series champion and former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. for securing the most stage wins in his stock car racing career.

Truex Jr. achieved the feat after competing for over two decades in the series with 694 starts. On the other hand, Larson tied the record in his 13-year career and 374 starts. The HMS driver has secured three wins, eight top-five finishes, nine top-10 finishes, and one pole position this season.

