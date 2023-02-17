Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports celebrates contract extension by clinching 3rd career Daytona 500 pole

Wednesday was a big day for Alex Bowman, the driver of #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. After announcing a three-year contract extension to continue driving for the team through the 2026 season, Bowman posted the fastest lap of qualifying in the final round of Wednesday night’s Busch Light Pole qualifying to clinch the pole position for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The 29-year-old scored the pole for the 65th annual Daytona 500, posting a lap of 181.686 mph with a time of 49.536. The pole marked his third career Daytona 500 pole and fourth overall. His previous Daytona 500 poles came in 2018 and 2021. This also marks his record-setting sixth straight start on the front row in The Great American Race.

Josh Sims @JoshRSims SIX straight starts on the front row for @Alex_Bowman ! We talk with your 2023 #DAYTONA500 pole sitter after qualifying. SIX straight starts on the front row for @Alex_Bowman! We talk with your 2023 #DAYTONA500 pole sitter after qualifying. https://t.co/NOzjrt5vsW

His teammate Kyle Larson will join him on the front row after posting the second-fastest lap at a speed of 181.057 mph.

Speaking about winning the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s race, Bowman said:

“I’m just so proud of Hendrick Motorsports engine shop, all the guys. This Ally 48 Camaro is obviously really fast. I don’t really have a lot to do with qualifying here, so just fortunate to qualify some really fast race cars. It’s really cool to see Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has now become the seventh driver in the history of the sport to win at least three Daytona 500 poles. He joins the elite list which includes Fireball Roberts, Ken Schrader, Dale Jarrett, Buddy Baker, Cale Yarborough, and Bill Elliott.

Alex Bowman spoke about his contract extension at Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports also announced that they have extended their partnership with sponsor Ally Financial, which will continue to serve as the #48's full-season sponsor through the 2028 NASCAR season.

Alex Bowman elaborated on his feelings after signing the three-year extension and claimed he is happy to continue racing with HMS. In a statement, Bowman said:

“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me. Having support from a sponsor like Ally, a car owner like Mr. Hendrick and a team like Hendrick Motorsports is everything you could want as a race car driver. I’m pumped about what’s in store for Ally 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading. We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.”

Catch Alex Bowman in action at the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

