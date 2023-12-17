Alex Bowman looks to rebound next NASCAR Cup season after getting "kicked in the teeth" in 2023

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman certainly did not have the best time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. The #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver went through the season which statistically marked his worst performance at Rick Hendrick's racing outfit.

Sitting on the sidelines due to injuries sustained while Sprint Car racing, Bowman's early flashes of brilliance were cut short before he could capitalize on his lead in the points standing. With an average finish of 17.2 over the year, Bowman's 2023 campaign was one to forget.

However, as the 2024 Cup Series season approaches, the 30-year-old seems to be gathering his spirits for what could be a rebound from the #48 team. After having announced his departure from grassroots dirt racing for the foreseeable future, Alex Bowman elaborated on how he sees the upcoming season. He told Racer.com:

"In previous years, I’d have a bad weekend and hold on to that for the whole week and kind of make me miserable the whole week and really tear myself apart over my own mistakes, I think this year, there’s been so many bad weeks that I’ve really had to learn to deal with them in a better way, be able to positively look forward to the next week and be better at those things."

He further added:

"It wasn’t fun to figure out how to do, but definitely, I guess, a requirement for a season like this. Or, to be blunter, 'You get kicked in the teeth that many weeks in a row', you kind of have to (learn to deal with it better).'"

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off in February with the Busch Light Clash and the BlueGreen Duels, followed by the much-awaited Daytona 500.

Alex Bowman elaborates on his future in Sprint Car racing

Coming off multiple fractured vertebrae due to his vicious flip at Iowa during one of Kyle Larson's High Limit Racing Series events, Alex Bowman has come to give up Sprint Cars altogether.

Elaborating on why he came to the decision, Alex Bowman told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"I can't afford to miss more races, I need to be in the car every week. Look at what it did to us this year, we go from being extremely strong every week to a really tough rest of the year. I don't need to do that again, so I won't be in a winged Sprint Car for the foreseeable future."

It remains to be seen how the Tucson, Arizona, native rebounds next year.