Alex Bowman to miss 3 more NASCAR races to recover from concussion

Alex Bowman's sabbatical from the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, as predicted by many, has been extended to include the three upcoming races this season. After suffering from concussion injuries at Texas Motor Speedway last month, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was excluded from the two races that have since followed the event. An announcement from his team came earlier this week on whether the 29-year-old will be seen racing this weekend.

As part of his recovery, Alex Bowman is slated to miss the upcoming three races of the 2022 Round of 8, which will take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Miami-Homestead Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway respectively. Xfinity Series regular and driver for JR Motorsports in the junior category of the sport, Noah Gragson, will be filling in for the Tucson, Arizona native in the upcoming events, just as he has done for the past two races.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick NEWS: @Alex_Bowman will not compete in the next three races as he continues to recover from a concussion. hendrickmotorsports.com/news/articles/… NEWS: @Alex_Bowman will not compete in the next three races as he continues to recover from a concussion. hendrickmotorsports.com/news/articles/…

Having missed two Round of 12 races after qualifying for the playoffs this season, Alex Bowman was eager to get behind the wheel of the racecar as soon as possible. After being examined by Dr. Michael Collins, the clinical director of the Concussion Program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine, however, Bowman was ruled out of the upcoming events, with further plans to be evaluated once the season finale approaches.

Jeff Andrews, president and general manager at Hendrick Motorsports, elaborated on how the team stands beside their driver during tough times and said:

“Our priority continues to be Alex’s recovery and long-term health, and we will follow the plan that Dr. Collins and his team recommend. We’re not looking past the next three races and will evaluate plans for the season finale (Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway) as the event approaches.”

Alex Bowman acknowledges support received during his recovery

Alex Bowman went on to express gratitude for the support he has received from the sport's fans as well as his team in a statement on social media while hoping for good results for his substitute in the #48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. He wrote:

“I know that Noah will continue to do a great job representing the No. 48, and I’ll be cheering for him and the entire Ally Racing team on every lap. Thank you again to everyone for the support I’ve received. It means so much to me.”

NASCAR goes live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday for South Point 400, marking the start of the 2022 Round of 8.

