NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend for the seventh playoff race of the season. South Point 400 will be the first race of the Round of 8 after the action-packed Bank of America Roval 400 last weekend.

The event marks the 33rd NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on October 16, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will begin at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and PRN.

The race will be contested over 267 laps of the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. It marks the 5th annual South Point 400 hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in NASCAR South Point 400:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 Cup entries for Las Vegas. 15-Yeley 16-Allmendinger (was supposed to be Gragson but Gragson would be substitute for Alex Bowman if Bowman can’t race) 23-Gibbs 77-Cassill 78-McLeod 36 Cup entries for Las Vegas. 15-Yeley 16-Allmendinger (was supposed to be Gragson but Gragson would be substitute for Alex Bowman if Bowman can’t race) 23-Gibbs 77-Cassill 78-McLeod https://t.co/zCWv3m7GwI

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which 8 playoff drivers will look to start the Round of 8 with a win on Sunday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s South Point 400 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 46 minutes, and 8 seconds. Hamlin will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2022 South Point 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

