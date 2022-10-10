NASCAR 2022: Who are the drivers who made it to the Round of 8?

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race added a new chapter on Sunday afternoon. After the conclusion of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, the playoff grid went down from 12 to 8 drivers.

Christopher Bell became the latest playoff driver to shuffle the 2022 playoff grid. With a much-needed win, Bell escaped elimination and transferred into the Round of 8.

FOX: NASCAR



Retweet to congratulate the No. 20 team on their Charlotte Roval WIN!



CHRISTOPHER BELL IS IN. KYLE LARSON IS OUT.

The three races in the Round of 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs were filled with chaos, wrecks, upsets, and memorable moments. In the first two races of the round, Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott took the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway respectively, making the playoff grid more challenging.

Eight drivers with the chance to win it all. #NASCARPlayoffs

Four playoff drivers have been eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR season in the battle for championship contention at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, leaving eight drivers to advance into the Round of 8.

Both Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson failed to make the Round of 8. Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez and Team Penske’s Austin Cindric were the other two drivers who were also eliminated.

After suffering mechanical problems late in the race, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished in 35th place, five laps down in the Round of 12 elimination race. He missed the playoff spot by two points as it opened the door for Chase Briscoe to earn a playoff spot. Bowman missed the last two races of the round due to concussion-like symptoms and was ultimately eliminated from the title hunt.

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid after Charlotte Motor Speedway

With eight drivers now left to fight for the 2022 championship, Chase Elliott has once again grabbed the top spot to begin the Round of 8. William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe enter the next playoff round as the four drivers below the cut-off line.

Take a look at the drivers who made it to the Round of 8:

#9 - Chase Elliott #22 - Joey Logano #1 - Ross Chastain #20 - Christopher Bell #24 - William Byron #12 - Ryan Blaney #11 - Denny Hamlin #14 - Chase Briscoe

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for South Point 400, the seventh playoff race. The action will go live at 2:30 pm EST on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

